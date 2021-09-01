Open Letter From Taiho Oncology on Blood Cancer Awareness Month

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear Patients, Cancer Patient Advocacy Community and Healthcare Professionals,

As we recognize Blood Cancer Awareness Month throughout September, Taiho Oncology is pleased and honored to join patients, survivors, healthcare professionals, and advocates in enhancing awareness of blood cancer in its many forms. We come together at a time of medical advances that are bringing new hope to those with hematologic malignancies, but also at a time when blood cancer as a whole accounts for approximately 10% of all new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States.1 Knowledge is power, which is why the awareness and education efforts associated with Blood Cancer Awareness Month and beyond are so critically important.

Blood cancer is a major focus at Taiho Oncology, including Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML). Every day, our employees work tirelessly to advance patient care for these and other cancers. However, our work is not done in silos. We wish to thank the healthcare professionals, patient advocacy organizations, research community and so many others who work with us to advance the knowledge of blood and other cancers, and support patients and their families.

During Blood Cancer Awareness Month, we'll be collaborating with the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation, the MDS Foundation and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to raise awareness of MDS and CMML through a range of activities and events, including educational toolkits and ongoing support of awareness walks. We are especially passionate in helping ensure patients, caregivers and the healthcare community not only have access to informational materials, but are also aware of these patient advocacy organizations and the invaluable resources, education, support and research that personifies their work each and every day.

Has progress been made in the fight against blood cancer? Yes. Is there more work to do? Yes. By working together, Taiho Oncology strongly believes we can continue to make a further impact and touch the lives of patients and their loved ones. Thank you for all that you do.

Warmly,

Kimberly Hart

Director, Patient Alliances & Public Relations

Taiho Oncology, Inc.

Contact :

Judy Kay Moore

Taiho Oncology, Inc.

574-526-2369

[email protected]

www.taihooncology.com

TOI-PM-US-0415

1 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Facts and Statistics Overview. Available at https://www.lls.org/facts-and-statistics/facts-and-statistics-overview. Accessed July 15, 2021. (Full American Cancer Society report available at https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2020/cancer-facts-and-figures-2020.pdf. Accessed July 15, 2021).

SOURCE Taiho Oncology, Inc.