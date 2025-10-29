Open Links Golf Launches Birdie -- The AI-Powered Golf Trip Planner That Makes Planning Epic Getaways Effortless

Plan Less. Golf More.

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Links Golf today announced the launch of Birdie, a groundbreaking AI-powered golf trip planner designed to take the stress, spreadsheets, and endless group chats out of organizing golf getaways. Built by golfers, for golfers, Birdie makes planning your next golf trip as easy as a few clicks.

Every year, golfers spend countless hours researching destinations and course rankings, comparing hotel options, and coordinating logistics with friends. On average, it takes 30+ hours to plan a single golf trip. Birdie eliminates that headache by unifying everything in one seamless platform.

"With Birdie, we wanted to create the tool every golfer wishes existed," said Paul Storie, Founder of Open Links Golf. "After running a golf travel company for years, I knew exactly where golfers were wasting time — and how technology could fix it. Birdie simplifies the process from inspiration to booking."

A Caddie for Your Entire Trip

Users simply share their group's preferences — dates, budget, and destination — and Birdie's intelligent trip builder instantly designs the perfect itinerary. The platform leverages Open Links Golf's proprietary course database, matching golfers with the best courses based on their destination and budget.

Through integration with one of the world's largest online travel agencies, Birdie also provides real-time access to airline and hotel inventory, creating a one-stop shop for planning and booking.

Birdie even goes beyond the course, recommending top local restaurants and attractions using advanced AI models to ensure every moment off the fairway is as memorable as the time on it.

Interactive and Shareable Itineraries

Each trip is presented as a day-by-day itinerary with golf course recommendations, lodging options, dining ideas, and travel logistics — all viewable on an interactive map. Golfers can easily modify details, explore alternate options, and share the itinerary with their group so everyone can book together without the usual back-and-forth emails.

"Golf trips are about connection and experience," said Storie. "Birdie lets golfers spend more time enjoying both — not buried in planning."

Birdie is available now at birdie.openlinksgolf.com .

Open Links Golf is a golf technology company redefining how golfers and operators experience the game. The company's suite of products includes Birdie, an AI-powered golf trip planner; a mobile app for real-time course updates; and Course Finder, a comprehensive course search tool built in partnership with Golf.com.

