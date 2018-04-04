Open Listings Launches in Austin to Make Buying a Home Simple and Affordable

By utilizing the Open Listings platform and network of on-demand local agents, homebuyers also receive a 50% refund on their agent's commission. For instance, a homebuyer purchasing a median-priced home in Austin of $337,600 would receive a refund of $5,064, which could cover the majority of closing costs.

"We're excited to bring Open Listings to Austin and give modern buyers a leg up with our app and savings," said Judd Schoenholtz, CEO and co-founder of Open Listings.

"We now have nearly one million homebuyers shopping with us each month," added Schoenholtz. "Our software makes an overly complicated process easy. Then, the best agents take homebuyers through the last mile of closing, which makes it possible to offer a refund 3-4 times more than other online brokerages."

One early adopter of Open Listings was Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. He turned to Open Listings in 2015 to buy his San Francisco home and was so impressed with the service, he became an investor in the company.

"The entire process of buying my home through Open Listings was so seamless and digital, that I naturally loved it," noted Ohanian. "Over 95 percent of homes in the U.S. are still sold via the traditional buyer and seller agent model. I believe Open Listings offers a service that is better, cheaper, and faster."

Those searching for homes for sale in Austin can sign-up for free to use Open Listings at http://openlistings.com, or download the Open Listings home buying app on iTunes.

From there, homebuyers can use a number of robust house hunting & homebuying features:

1. House Hunt 24/7

Get a real-time feed of property matches the moment they're listed for sale.

Access info like in-depth property reports, private remarks, and custom neighborhood data on-demand.

Free homebuying advice from licensed real estate agents every day.

Book & manage free home tours, right from the app.

2. Make Offers in Minutes

Create offers online any time to get matched with a top-rated local buying agent focused on getting offers accepted.

3. Close & Save Thousands

Track offer progress through a dashboard with their local buying agent and closing team.

Review & sign transfer, home loan, and title documents electronically.

Buyers get back 50% of their agent's commission at close -- which was an average of $8,800+ for Open Listings buyers in 2017.

In addition to Austin, Open Listings currently serves homebuyers across metro areas in California and Washington, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Seattle. The company plans to move into more than five additional major housing markets in 2018.

About Open Listings

Open Listings is the all-in-one homebuying platform that makes buying a home simple and more affordable. House hunt 24/7, get pressure-free advice from expert agents, create offers online, and save an average of $8,500+ with their 50% commission refund.

