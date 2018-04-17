Open Listings Launches in Palm Springs to Make Buying a Home Simple and Affordable

By utilizing the Open Listings platform and network of on-demand local agents, homebuyers also receive a 50% refund on their agent's commission. The site boasts mid century modern and notable architectural homes for sale by greats like Donald Wexler, William Krisel, or Albert Frey, to name a few.

"We're excited to bring Open Listings to Palm Springs and give modern buyers a leg up with our app and savings," said Judd Schoenholtz, CEO and co-founder of Open Listings.

"We now have nearly one million homebuyers shopping with us each month," added Schoenholtz. "Our software makes an overly complicated process easy. Then, the best agents take homebuyers through the last mile of closing, which makes it possible to offer a refund 3-4 times more than other online brokerages."

Those searching for homes for sale in Palm Springs can sign-up for free on the Open Listings site or download the home buying app on iTunes.

From there, homebuyers can use a number of robust house hunting & homebuying features:

1. House Hunt 24/7

Get a real-time feed of property matches the moment they're listed for sale.

Access info like in-depth property reports, private remarks, and custom neighborhood data on-demand.

Free homebuying advice from licensed real estate agents every day.

Book & manage free home tours, right from the app.

2. Make Offers in Minutes

Create offers online any time to get matched with a top-rated local buying agent focused on getting offers accepted.

3. Close & Save Thousands

Track offer progress through a dashboard with their local buying agent and closing team.

Review & sign transfer, home loan, and title documents electronically.

Buyers get back 50% of their agent's commission at close -- which was an average of $8,800+ for Open Listings buyers in 2017.

In addition to Palm Springs, Open Listings currently serves homebuyers across metro areas in California, Washington, and Texas including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, and Austin. The company plans to move into more than five additional major housing markets in 2018.

About Open Listings

Open Listings is the all-in-one home buying platform that makes buying a home simple and more affordable. Search houses for sale 24/7, get pressure-free advice from expert agents, create offers online, and save an average of $8,500+ with their 50% commission refund.

To date, Open Listings has helped buyers get over $600 million worth of homes and save $6 million in home buying fees with their 50% commission refund.

