Open Listings Online Real Estate Service Launches iOS App for iPhone and iPad

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Open Listings (https://www.openlistings.com), the all-in-one home buying service, announced the release of their new iOS app. Home buyers can house hunt 24/7, create offers, and save thousands in fees — all from the app. To-date, they've helped buyers get over $600 million worth of homes and save $6 million in homebuying fees with their 50% commission refund.

The real estate app has four key areas of functionality: