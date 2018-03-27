Open Listings Online Real Estate Service Launches iOS App for iPhone and iPad

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Open Listings (https://www.openlistings.com), the all-in-one home buying service, announced the release of their new iOS app. Home buyers can house hunt 24/7, create offers, and save thousands in fees — all from the app. To-date, they've helped buyers get over $600 million worth of homes and save $6 million in homebuying fees with their 50% commission refund.
The real estate app has four key areas of functionality:
1. Shop
- See every home the moment it's listed – find homes as soon as they hit the market.
- Track your favorite listings, like Mid Century Modern or Fixer Upper homes, and get instant updates for the ones you're interested in.
- Share favorites, tours, and offers if you're shopping with a co-buyer.
- Get the info most agents won't tell you, like in-depth property reports, private agent-only info, and custom neighborhood data on-demand.
2. Visit
- Manage and book free home tours on-demand. Plus, keep track of open houses.
- A network of vetted showing agents focus on home tours so you can get in quickly and pressure-free.
3. Offer
- Create offers through the app 24/7 within minutes.
- Get matched with a top-rated local buying agent who knows your market and is focused on getting your offer accepted and closed.
- Finalize and sign documents securely and electronically any time.
4. Close & Save Thousands
- Track your offer progress with your Open Listings Offers dashboard.
- Stay stress-free with a dedicated buying agent and closing team focused on making the closing process easy.
- Get help beyond the paperwork from scheduling inspectors, negotiating repairs and credits, or assisting with unexpected issues.
The Open Listings Android app is currently in development and is scheduled to release shortly.
About Open Listings
Open Listings is the all-in-one home buying app designed to give you an edge. House hunt 24/7, book tours on demand, create offers online, and save an average of $8,500+ when you buy with us in California, Washington, and Texas. Join hundreds of thousands of other homebuyers at openlistings.com.
Contact: Angeline Vuong, 800-501-2077, angeline@openlistings.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-listings-online-real-estate-service-launches-ios-app-for-iphone-and-ipad-300619629.html
SOURCE Open Listings
Share this article