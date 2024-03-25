Open Lockers hires new CEO, Jed Sullivan, as the company looks to expand footprint and strategic partnerships

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Lockers (https://www.openlockers.com/), the premier smart locker system on the market, has hired a new CEO to lead the company through its next chapter of strategic development and partnerships.

Jed Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience leading field operations and driving corporate strategies for some of the largest hospitality companies in the U.S. Over that period he has partnered with numerous fortune 500 companies, with a focus on growing revenue, evolving guest experiences and driving efficiency through transformative technologies.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the team at Open Lockers. The product they've created is truly seamless in the way it bridges retail operations with order pickup. My job now is to build on that momentum by continuing to develop solutions that relieve operational pain points and enhance the consumer experience." - Jed Sullivan, CEO, Open Lockers.

Open Lockers powered the expediting and pick-up process for a company-owned store, Automat Kitchen, in Jersey City, NJ. The company's focus has now shifted to providing smart lockers to retail and foodservice businesses in need of streamlining the pick-up process for their operations. Open is currently in development to install in multiple Backyard Burger locations in central Florida and is a continuing partner of North America's largest travel retailer, Hudson Group.

Open Lockers pioneered the development of computer-controlled smart locker systems and has multiple issued patents (U.S. & EU) covering hardware, software, customer experience, back-of-house, and more.

For more on Open Lockers, visit their website at: https://www.OpenLockers.com/

For partnership or investment inquiries, email [email protected]

SOURCE Open Lockers