Open Mainframe Project Advances Modern Mainframe with Production Ready Zowe 1.0

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Mainframe Project (OMP) announced today that Zowe , an open source software framework for the mainframe that strengthens integration with modern enterprise applications, is now production ready less than six months after launching. Any enterprise or solution developer can access the Zowe 1.0 source code or convenience build and incorporate it into their products or services with the agility and scalability of a cloud platform.

Hosted by The Linux Foundation , the Open Mainframe Project is comprised of business and academic leaders within the mainframe community that collaborate to develop shared tool sets and resources. OMP launched Zowe, the first-ever open source project based on z/OS, last August to serve as an integration platform for the next generation of tools for administration, management and development on z/OS mainframes.

Zowe 1.0 consists of core technologies enabling modern interfaces for web applications on z/OS, a new command line interface and expansion of platform REST API capabilities. This makes the z/OS environment more "cloud-like" and aims to improve integration in hybrid cloud environments.

The Zowe framework provides interoperability and using the latest web technologies among products and solutions from multiple vendors. It helps enable developers to use the familiar, industry-standard, open source tools to access mainframe resources and services. Since launch, there has been a huge community response with more than 1,700 beta downloads, 700 +members of the project's communication tool (220+ daily active users) and more than 50 committers.

"Mainframes are the foundation of businesses in every industry," said John Mertic, Director of Program Management for the Linux Foundation and Open Mainframe Project. "Zowe breathes new life into mainframes and offers innovative possibilities for next generation applications. With Zowe 1.0, we're developing secure, reliable and scalable computing that will ensure sustainability of mainframes for many years to come."

With the ever-increasing deployment of hybrid architectures, mainframes need to manage a bigger volume, variety and velocity of data and transactions. OMP is dedicated to modernizing the platform for mission critical apps and blockchain – where fast data access, transactional scale, and the highest level of trust are required. The Zowe framework is part of this mission as it will enable an ecosystem of software solutions intended to provide a simple, intuitive environment for a variety of IT professionals performing administrative, development, test and operation tasks on z/OS, and help onboard the next generation of mainframe users.

Zowe 1.0 represents a major milestone on the project's technical roadmap. Key features for this release include:





Functional extensions, integration between different 3 rd party products and applications

party products and applications Updated docs that define extension points and provide sample applications and tutorials on how to integrate with or extend the Zowe framework

New pre-install scripts that can help identify and verify the appropriate pre-reqs prior to beginning the Zowe installation process

A Zowe API Mediation Layer that provides the foundation for a single point of access for mainframe service REST APIs and an optional single sign-on experience that leverages an organization's existing System Authorization Facility, or SAF protocols, enabling programs and applications to use system authorization services to control access to different resources

Additionally, Zowe earned the Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) Best Practice Badge, which means it is following best practices and conformance in driving secure software development and governance in open source. The Core Infrastructure Initiative is a collaborative, pre-emptive program and approach for strengthening cyber security that is widely supported by industry leaders like IBM, AWS, Google, VMWare and Cisco. The CII Best Practices Badge is a rigorous assessment of an open source project's processes and infrastructure; other open source projects that has achieved the badge include Linux, Kubernetes and Node to name a few.

The Open Mainframe Project will be on-site next week at THINK 2019 with several speaking sessions about Zowe and a happy hour. Visit the OMP website to learn more.

Additional Resources:

About the Open Mainframe Project

The Open Mainframe Project is intended to serve as a focal point for deployment and use of Linux and Open Source in a mainframe computing environment. With a vision of Open Source on the Mainframe as the standard for enterprise class systems and applications, the project's mission is to Build community and adoption of Open Source on the mainframe by eliminating barriers to Open Source adoption on the mainframe, demonstrating value of the mainframe on technical and business levels, and strengthening collaboration points and resources for the community to thrive. Learn more about the project at https://www.openmainframeproject.org .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Maemalynn Meanor

Maemalynn@linuxfoundation.org

(602) 541-0356

SOURCE Open Mainframe Project

Related Links

https://www.openmainframeproject.org

