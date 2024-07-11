Open Mainframe Project Announces Schedule for IBM TechXchange Conference on October 21, 2024

Registration is now open for the Open Mainframe Project's Pre-Conference Day at IBM TechXchange Conference 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Mainframe Project is pleased to unveil the schedule for its upcoming sessions at the IBM TechXchange Conference 2024, taking place from October 21-24 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

This year's TechXchange Conference expects over 5,000 technical attendees to participate in more than 1,000 sessions, demos, instructor-led labs, and roadmap discussions. The Open Mainframe Project's sessions promise valuable insights and learning opportunities for attendees at all levels.

The Open Mainframe Project will host a series of engaging sessions as part of the Pre-Conference Day/User Group Meetups on October 21.

The schedule includes keynotes about open source, Zowe use cases, diversity in the mainframe community and mentorships. Session presentations include overviews for the COBOL Check, COBOL Programming Course, Feilong, Galasa, the Linux Distributions Working Group, and Mainframe Open Education, as well as deep dives into Zowe and z/OS open tools.

Some of the sessions include:

Shared Threats: Web Application Vulnerabilities and the z/OS Environment by Michelle Eggers , NetSPI

, NetSPI Reflections on Open Source Leadership by Donna Hudi , Phoenix Software International, and Louisa Seers, IBM

, Phoenix Software International, and Louisa Seers, IBM Is That Available on the Mainframe? An Open Source Software Journey by Elizabeth Joseph , IBM

, IBM Turbocharging the Mainframe Developer Experience with Zowe and Code4z by Vaughn Marshall , Broadcom

, Broadcom Architecting and Implementing DevOps by Leonard Santalucia , Vicom Infinity, A Converge Company

, Vicom Infinity, A Converge Company z/OS Open Tools V8 Port needs your help! By John Davis , Broadcom

, Broadcom Build Your Zowe Skills! by Darren Surch , Interskill Learning

, Interskill Learning Making a case for COBOL - time to shout about it! by Derek Britton , DRB B2B Ltd

, DRB B2B Ltd Today's COBOL - What you should know! by Sudharsana Srinivasan , IBM and Rituraj Mahato

, IBM and Mainframe Modernization for the New Generation by Jessielaine Punongbayan, Dynatrace

Call to action: Join the SIG OpenTelemetry on Mainframe by Ruediger Schulz , IBM

, IBM Best practices for enterprise configuration and deployment of Zowe by Joe Winchester , IBM

, IBM DevOps for IBM Z: A Multi-Arch CI/CD Journey on IBM Z and LinuxONE by Dong Ma , IBM

, IBM How is Integration Testing in Hybrid Cloud Possible? by Louisa Seers, IBM

Empowering Mainframe Modernization: Leveraging SRE Expertise with Zowe or Ansible by Jan Prihoda , Broadcom

See the full conference schedule here .

Open Mainframe Project would like to thank this year's program committee members.

Donna Hudi , Chief Marketing Officer at Phoenix Software International

, Chief Marketing Officer at Phoenix Software International Elizabeth K. Joseph , Global Head of the OSPO for IBM zSystems at IBM

, Global Head of the OSPO for IBM zSystems at IBM Len Santalucia , CTO at Vicom Infinity, A Converge Company

, CTO at Vicom Infinity, A Converge Company Michael Bauer , Engineering Manager at Broadcom

, Engineering Manager at Broadcom Paul Wade , Product Manager at Rocket Software, Inc

Open Mainframe sessions at TechXchange aim to connect and inform those interested in growing the use of open source on mainframes and related technology in dynamic technical and educational sessions. Sessions are open to students, developers, corporate leaders, users, and contributors of projects from around the globe looking to learn, network, and collaborate. The agenda will feature content tracks that tackle both business and technical strategies for enterprise development and deployment.

To attend these sessions, register using the Open Mainframe Project's dedicated link to receive a 30% discount. Access the link here .

For inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Note: The Open Mainframe Project is planning the content for October 21 as it pertains to the User Group Meetups or Pre-Conference Day. The Linux Foundation and Open Mainframe Project are not managing TechXchange. IBM plans and manages the main TechXchange event. Learn more about TechXchange here .

About the Open Mainframe Project

The Open Mainframe Project is intended to serve as a focal point for deployment and use of Linux and Open Source in a mainframe computing environment. With a vision of Open Source on the Mainframe as the standard for enterprise class systems and applications, the project's mission is to build community and adoption of Open Source on the mainframe by eliminating barriers to Open Source adoption on the mainframe, demonstrating value of the mainframe on technical and business levels, and strengthening collaboration points and resources for the community to thrive. Learn more about the project at https://www.openmainframeproject.org .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

