Open Medicine Launches Ahead of ASCO, Introducing "Living Algorithms" for Real-Time Oncology Decision-Making

New platform enables leading physicians to share interactive treatment algorithms and clinical reasoning instantly

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Medicine® today announced the launch of its new platform designed to help clinicians navigate complex cancer treatment decisions through Living Algorithms™, a new approach to treatment pathways that is interactive, continuously updated, and authored by leading physicians.

Launching just ahead of the ASCO Annual Meeting, Open Medicine aims to address a growing challenge in oncology: how to translate rapidly evolving clinical data into real-world treatment decisions.

Treatment algorithms have long been a foundation of oncology care, but they are typically presented as static diagrams in guideline documents or slides. Open Medicine's Living Algorithms transform these pathways into dynamic, mobile-friendly tools that clinicians can navigate and update in real time as new evidence emerges.

"Oncology is advancing quickly, but the way we share treatment knowledge has not kept pace," said Dr. Simon Chowdhury, Chief Medical Officer at Open Medicine. "Living Algorithms are designed to make expert clinical reasoning more accessible, so clinicians can better understand how to apply new data in practice."

The platform features algorithms authored by leading physicians across oncology subspecialties, allowing clinicians and trainees to learn directly from experts and see how treatment approaches evolve over time.

Expert Perspectives

"In oncology, we have no shortage of data. The challenge is understanding how to use that data to benefit more patients," said Professor James Larkin, Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust "Living Algorithms make that more accessible by showing how experienced physicians actually assess patients and use therapies. They allow us to adapt and implement new evidence more rapidly."

"In prostate cancer, treatment decisions are increasingly complex, with emerging biomarkers and rapidly evolving data," said Prof. Karim Fizazi of Centre Oscar Lambret. "Living Algorithms provide a structured way to translate that complexity into clear, practical pathways that clinicians can use in the clinic."

"As new data emerges, especially around major conferences like ASCO, our treatment approaches often evolve quickly," said Dr. Sarah Sammons at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "Living Algorithms allow us to update and share those changes in real time, which has not been possible with traditional resources."

Complementing Existing Guidelines

Open Medicine is designed to complement established clinical guidelines by providing expert interpretation and real-world context.

While guideline organizations such as the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® provide consensus recommendations based on available evidence, Living Algorithms offer a way to understand how leading physicians interpret that evidence and apply it in practice.

The platform is designed for clinicians and trainees, with plans to expand access to patients and advocates in the future through simplified, patient-friendly formats.

Availability

Open Medicine is now live and available to clinicians and trainees. The platform can be accessed on mobile devices and desktop, allowing users to search for specific diseases or clinical scenarios and navigate expert-authored algorithms in real time.

For more information, visit: myopenmedicine.com

About Open Medicine

Open Medicine is where leading doctors post Living Algorithms to share their expertise. Instead of static diagrams in PDFs, Living Algorithms are mobile-first, interactive and updated instantly as new clinical evidence emerges. We make expert medical knowledge easy to access so clinicians can offer the best treatment for their patients.

SOURCE Open Medicine