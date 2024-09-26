Open Mind Health Announces Strategic Partnership with NeuroFlow to Enhance Mental Health and Wellness Services

The partnership will advance Open Mind Health's delivery of measurement-based care and improve behavioral health support for patients in between appointments.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Mind Health, a leading provider of innovative mental telehealth and holistic wellness solutions, and NeuroFlow, a renowned leader in behavioral health technology infrastructure, are partnering to strengthen Open Mind Health's delivery of measurement-based care. This collaboration significantly enhances Open Mind Health's services by leveraging NeuroFlow's cutting-edge technology platform.

This partnership will enable Open Mind Health to expand its care offerings, providing a data-driven approach to mental health care. NeuroFlow's platform integrates patient-reported quality outcomes with real-time data analytics, offering providers valuable insights into their patients' evolving mental health status and enabling measurement-based care. The collaboration will empower Open Mind Health to deliver even more proactive, timely, and effective care that is tailored to each individual's unique needs.

"We are excited to partner with NeuroFlow, a company that shares our commitment to improving holistic mental health and driving high-quality outcomes through innovation and technology," said Dr. Craig Beach, founder and CEO of Open Mind Health. "By integrating NeuroFlow's platform into our services, we are continuing our mission to provide cutting-edge, customized, whole-person care. The partnership will allow us to better support our clients on their journey to mental wellness, ensuring they receive the right care at the right time."

Open Mind Health continually strives to improve upon its best-in-class customized treatment programs, called Wellness Tracks, that truly get to the roots of behavioral health concerns – no one-size-fits-all approaches or band aid solutions. The 21 proprietary Wellness Tracks address: 1) core symptoms, 2) core life domains, and 3) diverse populations. The Wellness Tracks also enable clients to assess and advance their overall level of personal evolution so that they can become the best version of themselves.

By combining Open Mind Health's expertise in holistic mental health services with NeuroFlow's technological capabilities, Open Mind Health establishes a new bar for patient-centered care in the industry.

About Open Mind Health:

Open Mind Health is a leading provider of holistic mental health and wellness services, offering a range of therapeutic programs designed to support individuals, couples, and families on their journey to optimal mental well-being and personal evolution. With a focus on customized care and innovative approaches, Open Mind Health is dedicated to helping clients achieve lasting mental health and wellness. Open Mind Health is recognized as a 2024 Top 10 Telecare Innovators by MedHealth Review.

About NeuroFlow:

NeuroFlow helps risk-bearing healthcare organizations improve outcomes and cost of care in medically complex populations by surfacing and supporting behavioral health needs that typically go undetected and under-addressed. Across payors, providers, and the federal government, NeuroFlow's scalable technology and analytics capabilities empower organizations with the behavioral health insights they're missing to manage these populations in a financially sustainable way. Powered by deep expertise in whole-person care, NeuroFlow offers a path to risk predictability and proactive care that helps overcome the systemic challenges in today's healthcare ecosystem.

For press inquiries, please contact Patricia Neuray at [email protected] or 917.748.7127.

SOURCE Open Mind Health