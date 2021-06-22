OPEN MINDS & Remarkable Health Partner On Year-Long Educational Collaborative Focused On Clinical Productivity & Staff Retention

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced Remarkable Health as a platinum-level partner for the 2021/2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series. Remarkable Health had two featured exhibits and a productivity showcase during the Strategy & Innovation Institute on Wednesday June 16, 2021, at 3:00 PM where they demonstrated how EHR+ Bells Documentation Assistant can shorten the time staff spends on clinical documentation. Remarkable Health will also have knowledge partner breakout sessions and featured exhibits at the 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, the 2021 Executive Leadership Retreat, the 2021 Technology and Analytics Institute, and the 2022 Performance Management Institute.

Peter Flick is the CEO of Remarkable Health and says this about the new partnership, "Remarkable Health is thrilled to launch our partnership with OPEN MINDS in 2021. We share a mission to support the health and human service providers who are caring for vulnerable populations. Electronic record keeping has done a lot of good, but the acronym 'EHR' is synonymous with two decades of staff frustration. At Remarkable, we believe clinical documentation can be better and easier, and a pathway to improved staff morale and better productivity. We value the executive education OPEN MINDS is bringing to provider organizations, and this partnership allows Remarkable to have a greater impact on something our team is so passionate about – improving job quality."

Monica E. Oss, CEO of OPEN MINDS, states, "We are looking forward to this new partnership with Remarkable Health because they are thinking differently about the role of technology in the health and human service industry. The 'new normal' for health care organizations means new challenges, new competition, new requirements, and greater emphasis on direct service provider retention and morale. In an increasingly competitive market where success is measured in value and outcomes, staff retention will be critical to survival, sustainability, and success. OPEN MINDS is pleased to partner with Remarkable Health as we highlight these needs as part of our Executive Institute series."

In addition to participation in Executive Institutes, Remarkable Health and OPEN MINDS will collaborate on three webinars, a survey and a white paper focused on clinical documentation and the impact on productivity, staff retention and morale, and promotion of Remarkable Health video resources. The tentative release schedule is as follows:

July 20, 2021 – Web Briefing – Learn How C-Suite Leaders Transformed Revenue, Productivity & Staff Morale Through Innovations In Clinical Documentation: The Journey of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas & Community Health and Counseling Services

– Web Briefing – Learn How C-Suite Leaders Transformed Revenue, Productivity & Staff Morale Through Innovations In Clinical Documentation: The Journey of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas & Community Health and Counseling Services August 4, 2021 – Web Briefing – Best Practices in Clinical Documentation: Improving Workflow for Strategic Advantage

– Web Briefing – Best Practices in Clinical Documentation: Improving Workflow for Strategic Advantage October 2021 Release Date – White Paper – Productivity and Clinical Documentation: Results of OPEN MINDS' Benchmark Clinical Documentation Study, sponsored by Remarkable Health

Release Date – White Paper – Productivity and Clinical Documentation: Results of Benchmark Clinical Documentation Study, sponsored by Remarkable Health Release Date TBD – Bells Assisted Documentation video series

As part of the platinum-level collaboration, Remarkable Health is also an underwriting sponsor for these OPEN MINDS Executive Institutes:

The 2021 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 14-17, 2021 , virtual: https://strategy.openminds.com/

Strategy & Innovation Institute, , virtual: The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 23-26, 2021 , virtual and Newport Beach, California: http://management.openminds.com/

Management Best Practices Institute, , virtual and Newport Beach, California: The 2021 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, September 20-24, 2021 , virtual and Gettysburg , Pennsylvania: http://leadership.openminds.com/

Executive Leadership Retreat, , virtual and , Pennsylvania: The 2021 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute, October 25-28, 2021 , virtual and Las Vegas , Nevada: https://technology.openminds.com/

Technology & Analytics Institute, , virtual and , Nevada: The 2022 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, February 16 -18 , 222, virtual and Clearwater, Florida: https://performance.openminds.com/

About Remarkable Health

Remarkable Health is a leading software company focused on providing behavioral health, substance abuse and human service organizations the tools they need to provide remarkable staff to client experiences and drive positive outcomes. We offer EHR+, which includes a CT|One (FKA ClaimTrak), a purpose built fully integrated EHR platform, and Bells, the first virtual clinical documentation assistant that works as a companion to the EHR experience. Learn more at Remarkable Health .

Bells is the first virtual clinical documentation assistant for the behavioral health and human services industry. Bells provides a suite of tools that deliver immediate and ongoing improvements in the clinical documentation process that save time, reduce errors, eliminate redundancy, improve quality, decrease rejected claims and increase employee satisfaction through both rules-based capabilities, as well as AI learning and recommendation capabilities. Learn more at Bells AI .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

