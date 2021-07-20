OPEN MINDS & Tridiuum Announce A By-Invitation-Only Luncheon Seminar--'Using Consumer Data To Improve Mental Health Outcomes'--At The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 11:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (PST), OPEN MINDS and Tridiuum will host, "Using Consumer Data To Improve Mental Health Outcomes," a "by-invitation-only," in-person luncheon for executives of specialty provider organizations, at The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute . The luncheon will provide executives with an update on the emerging approaches for using consumer data to enhancing treatment planning and consumer engagement.

"Mental health provider organizations are under increasing pressure to demonstrate the value of the services in terms of both consumer engagement and outcomes," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "This seminar will provide an update on the available best practices and tools to prepare for an increasing focus on value."

The session will update participants on the use of consumer data in treatment planning, best practices in data-driven treatment planning, and available tools. The session will also include a case study on the use of metrics-based management by ex-Kaiser executive and Tridiuum Chief Operating Officer Paul Castaldo. He held a wide range of clinical and leadership positions during his 30-year career at Kaiser where he provided direct patient care services and directed large medical center behavioral health departments. Mr. Castaldo will present his experiences at Kaiser in improving mental health outcomes in practice—where he oversaw the implementation of a mental health outcome management system involving over 2,000 clinicians and hundreds of thousands of patients. Mr. Castaldo stated, "It's an honor to share the Kaiser experiences of utilizing consumer data to drive better outcomes."

The luncheon has limited space. Registrations are by-invitation-only and there is no fee for attending. To make a request to attend, send your request to Paul M. Duck at [email protected] – or call Mr. Duck at (813) 305-3200 .

The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute will run from August 23-26, 2021, at Newport Beach Marriott in Newport Beach, CA. This institute is the only national event focused on the management best practices and "must-have" competencies every executive needs to improve the service system for consumers with complex conditions in the "next normal."

