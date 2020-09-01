OPEN MINDS Announces Collaboration With Relias At Impact Nation

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, OPEN MINDS and Relias will host a special presentation, " How PerformWise Can Help You with Business Sustainability ," at Impact Nation , a premier healthcare conference. The session will discuss PerformWise , an advanced subscription solution designed specifically for HHS and I/DD provider organizations. This new solution is a one-stop performance management tool providing technical assistance, data dashboards, and benchmarking to successfully manage and optimize organizational performance, including links to educational modules to grow needed competencies within your organization.

During the presentation, attendees will hear insights from Relias' Vice President of Behavioral Health Integration, Carol Clayton, PhD; OPEN MINDS CEO, Monica E. Oss; and Easterseals President & CEO, Luanne Welch, on how clients can use the best in class technology, industry knowledge, and consultation PerformWise offers to navigate times of economic turbulence.

"Relias excited to host and co-present with OPEN MINDS and Easterseals as a part of Impact Nation's powerful line up of speakers and keynotes," says Anne Chaconas, Relias' Vice President of Marketing. "We have more than 30 sessions and keynotes addressing critical challenges facing the healthcare industry, including a dedicated diversity and inclusion track."

As Relias' annual conference, Impact Nation has brought industry insights, captivating content, and interactive sessions to attendees for the past six years. With an emphasis on staff training and development, Impact Nation empowers healthcare leaders and educators with the latest information and best practices to elevate the performance of care teams, help reduce risk, and improve outcomes. The joint presentation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM EDT. Impact Nation 2020 is free to attend and is being held as a virtual event. To register for this no cost event, click here .

About Relias

For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4,500,000 caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com

Media Contact

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Lizzy Adams, Public Relations Manager at Relias, at [email protected] or 919-351-1550.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

