OPEN MINDS Announces 'Preparing For CalAIM: A Behavioral Health Provider Strategy Summit' At The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (PST), OPEN MINDS will host, "Preparing For CalAIM: A Behavioral Health Provider Strategy Summit," a "by-invitation-only," in-person, half-day summit for California specialty provider organizations, at The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute. The summit will provide executives with an update on The California Advancing & Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM), future perspectives from key California thought leaders, and a framework for strategic planning during this evolution of the California landscape.

OPEN MINDS' Western Region Vice President, Richard Louis, III will moderate and present a current snapshot of CalAIM. He will also review the operational systems specialty provider organization executive teams will need in the planning and preparation for moving into performance-based service delivery under value-based reimbursement contracting.

With the growing emergence of integrated care service delivery approaches, the case study will feature the Be Well OC Imitative, a movement driven by a coalition of over one hundred public, private, faith-based, and academic institutions united to build a system of Mental Health and SUD Care for all residents of Orange County. The Orange County Health Care Agency, one of California's largest county behavioral health systems, has contracted with Mind OC, Inc. to work collaboratively and with community stakeholders to plan for strategies for value-based contracting. Presenters will include: Dr. Jeffery Nagel, Behavioral Health Director, Orange County Health Care Agency; John Freeman, Chief Operating Officer, Mind OC, Inc.; and Karen Linkins, Consultant, Mind OC, Inc.

The Summit has limited space. Registrations are by-invitation-only and there is no fee for attending. To make a request to attend, send your request to Richard Louis, III at [email protected] – or call Mr. Louis at (909) 964-5855.

The CalAIM initiative will implement broad reforms to California's Medicaid delivery system, programs, and payment methodologies. It is intended to reduce system complexity, increase flexibility, improve quality of care, and drive system transformation using value-based initiatives and payment reform. In the multi-year implementation, some of the provisions are slated to go live by January 1, 2022, and the final provisions are projected to go live by 2027.

California's transformation includes leveraging lessons learned from the California state and counties Whole Person Care, Health Homes Program, Coordinated Care Initiative, through integrated approaches for behavioral health, addiction treatment, and primary care for complex populations.

In this summit, we will also hear presentations from health plans and managed care organizations on their perspective of CalAIM. Briana Duffy, Market President, West at Beacon Health Options; Sarah Arnquist, Vice President Account Partnerships, Beacon Health Options; and Beau Henneman, Director Special Programs CA Medicaid, Anthem will share their perspective on the market expansion of provider networks, and opportunities for the development of new provider partnerships with specialty provider organizations as the plans integrate wrap-around services into population health strategies to address behavioral health, primary care, and social determinant health needs of persons with SMI, SED, and co-occurring chronic health conditions.

"We will explore the changing payer expectations for aligned goals and outcomes as new service delivery opportunities evolve under CalAIM for specialty provider organizations through partnerships with managed care Medi-Cal plans," said Mr. Louis.

As a former psychiatric hospital administrator, Ms. Louis brings over 30 years behavioral health administration, business, and service line development experience to OPEN MINDS. Prior to joining OPEN MINDS, Mr. Louis was the Director of Strategic Partnership Development at Southern California Hospital System – Prospect Medical Group, one of California's largest IPA/medical groups. He also served as Vice President of Government Operations at the Los Angeles based College Health Enterprises (College Hospitals System) a leading psychiatric/acute care hospital and long-term care company.

The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute will run from August 23-26, 2021, at Newport Beach Marriott in Newport Beach, CA. This institute is the only national event focused on the management best practices and "must-have" competencies every executive needs to improve the service system for consumers with complex conditions in the "next normal."

