OPEN MINDS Kicks Off 2021 With Eight Updated State Profiles, Now Including Long-Term Services & Supports

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has released eight of its updated state profiles, which are highly detailed reference guides that allow health and human service professionals and payers to examine specific state markets. The profiles include information on Medicaid financing systems, health insurance marketplace plans, population health insurance coverage by payer, key players in the local Medicaid departments, plans for future system changes, and contract re-procurement plans. The recently released states include Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington.

New to the state profiles series this year is a section dedicated to long-term services and supports (LTSS) that provides financing and service delivery options insights for beneficiaries with chronic conditions and disabilities. Additionally, this section provides insight regarding the total number of LTSS beneficiaries, enrollment by delivery system, physical and behavioral health benefits available to the LTSS populations, and pending initiatives that will impact the service or delivery of LTSS services. States that integrate LTSS within their Medicaid health plan contracts or through separate LTSS contracts ensure predictability of costs, gain flexibility in designing the HCBS benefit package, and delegate care coordination to the health plan.

Each state profile provides all the market data, analysis, and "insider" insights executive teams need to build a successful strategic plan for operating or marketing in a specific state. OPEN MINDS provides up-to-date state-specific market data, analysis, and stakeholder information. The profiles offer a comprehensive state financing system analysis and serve as an effective reference guide for health and human service professionals.

All state profiles are available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle. Otherwise, each entire state profile can be purchased for $5,000.

For questions and media inquiries, please contact Michelle Coughlin, MS, Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com/membership.

