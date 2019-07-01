Open Mineral Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Mineral has been selected by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer.

The World Economic Forum has announced its selection of the 56 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2019 who are shaping industries from agriculture and cleantech to modern policing and many more.

Companies were selected for their potential to "transform their industries" and "improve society for years to come," Fulvia Montresor of the World Economic Forum said.

Open Mineral Exchange was chosen as the first B2B platform that enables transparent and efficient trade of metal raw commodities online while covering the physical delivery and financing of the products.

Open Mineral, the only online platform empowering buyers and sellers of base metal commodities to use technology to trade more efficiently, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." Open Mineral is a fast-growing start-up built by a team of industry professionals, who created industry transformative Spot Exchange to standardize transparent pricing in archaic physical commodity trade.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year's Tech Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The focus areas of this year's Tech Pioneers include: agtech, smart cities, cleantech, supply chain, manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and drones. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as 25% of 2019 Tech Pioneers are female-led. The firms also come from many different regions beyond the United States and Silicon Valley. In fact, this year's class of 56 firms represents every continent except Antarctica. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Boris Eykher, CEO of Open Mineral, will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed "Summer Davos" will be held in Dalian, China, July 1-3. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2020, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

"We're excited to welcome Open Mineral to this year's innovative class of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "Open Mineral and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next-generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come."

"It's great to be acknowledged as pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Open Mineral's CEO Boris Eykher. "It is a confirmation that we are at the forefront of enabling a more efficient trade of physical metal raw commodities, while giving more control to concentrate producers and consumers. We take pride in opening access to global counterparties, data, and analytics. Our platform technology helps to make the trade of metal commodities more transparent and profitable for the producers. As a result of internal KYC, global and auditable bidding, we also help our clients to fulfill the anti-corruption, responsible sourcing and compliance requirements."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About Open Mineral Open Mineral Exchange is a digital platform for trading base metal raw materials and secondary products. OME is committed to technology-enabled commodity trade. It has more than 200 member companies from 39 countries. Offers for more than USD 2.0 billion have been placed on the Exchange to date (www.openmineral.com).

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas (www.weforum.org).

