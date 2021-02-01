Open Mortgage Welcomes Lucas Allen as Senior Vice President of Forward Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Mortgage, a multi-channel mortgage lender dedicated to empowering the dream of homeownership, welcomes Lucas Allen to the new role of Senior Vice President of Forward Operations. In this position, Lucas will oversee the mortgage production process for all forward loans, including managing the appraisal, disclosures, processing, underwriting, and closing and funding teams.

"Lucas joins our leadership team at a pivotal time amidst the momentum of incredible growth for Open Mortgage," said Scott Gordon, Founder and CEO of Open Mortgage. "Lucas's expertise in problem-solving and empowering team members will be instrumental in ensuring continued efficiency for our customers and supporting positive company performance."

In his new role, Lucas will be responsible for overseeing the forward operations department to meet or exceed service level expectations for internal and external customers. Fostering a collaborative work environment and ensuring staff are equipped with robust training programs for their roles, Lucas will coach and develop leaders to ensure realistic succession options exist for key positions. Through establishing and tracking key performance indicators, he will monitor workflow and assess performance to develop processes and optimize technology, leading organizational change initiatives with relevant stakeholders to secure adoption and successful implementation. As a member of the senior leadership team, Lucas will contribute to the setting of strategic direction and objectives for the company and ensure compliance with associated laws, regulations, and company policies and standards.

Lucas joins Open Mortgage having most recently served as Vice President and Community Operations Director at Movement Mortgage where he managed operations for underwriting, processing, and closing for the southeast sales region. Lucas has also held management and senior management positions at Sutherland Global Services, Accenture, and Goldman Sachs' Senderra. Lucas earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from Catawba College.

About Open Mortgage

Open Mortgage is a multi-channel mortgage lender. At Open Mortgage, we believe that better is possible, and we are constantly striving to bring a better mortgage experience for everyone. We are committed to helping families purchase homes. Founded in 2003, Open Mortgage is headquartered in Austin, TX and has retail locations nationwide. For additional information, visit openmortgage.com .

SOURCE Open Mortgage

Related Links

http://openmortgage.com/

