&Open Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"We're really honored to be included on the Inc. Power Partners list this year alongside other leading B2B companies," says Jonathan Legge, CEO and Co-Founder of &Open. "One of our goals since day one is to help other companies scale, and I'm excited that our work for both our clients and gifting partners is being recognized on a global level."

&Open is trusted by companies including Airbnb, Spotify and Peloton to increase employee engagement and customer retention through thoughtfully curated gifts. Their gifts are responsibly and sustainably sourced from vendors like Momofuku, Aesop, Baggu and more. On a mission to fix corporate gifting and take relationships beyond the transactional, &Open has helped brands achieve positive, quantifiable results, with one client seeing a 200% return on investment and another a 28% increase in retention among customers who were gifted.

In October, the company announced On-Demand , their new gifting marketplace that lets businesses of any size send &Open's hand-picked gifts without having to sign an annual contract. This means that any company–from small startups to large enterprises–can leverage gifting as a powerful loyalty and retention tool with the flexibility to pay as they go.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc.magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

