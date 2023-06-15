Open Nansha Promotes a Higher Level of Global Connections: The First Anniversary of Guangzhou Nansha in Collaboration with Hong Kong and Macao to Promote the Construction of the Greater Bay Area

GUANGZHOU, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June 14th 2023 is the one-year anniversary of the Overall Plan for Promoting Comprehensive Cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao by Further Deepening Opening-up in Nansha District of Guangzhou issued by the State Council, which granted Nansha a significant mission of building a major strategic platform with a global perspective that is based in the Greater Bay Area and in collaboration with Hong Kong and Macao. Over the past year, policies and strategies have been transformed into actual projects, and the blueprint of the Nansha Plan has taken shape, according to Nansha District People's Government .

Rows and rows of shelves are stacked with large carton boxes and bags, which are filled with coffee beans from Brazil, Ethiopia, and other countries. This is Jointek Global, a global fine food complex located in Nansha, Guangzhou, with a total construction area of 350,000 square meters. The imported coffee is transited here and then sold to the mainland.

Being well connected by water is Nansha's unique location advantage. Only a ten-minute drive away from the Jointek Global Logistics Park, Nansha Port is the main port area of Guangzhou Port, the fifth largest port in the world, with over 150 international liner routes to more than 300 ports in over 100 countries and regions around the world.

In recent years, especially in the past year since the implementation of the Nansha Plan, Nansha has made progress and achievements in many aspects, such as enhancing its function as an international shipping hub, helping enterprises to go global, and building a new platform for international exchanges, with the focus on the construction of a high-level gateway for opening up.

Currently, it is the peak season for importing durians from Thailand. In the first five months of this year, more than 5,700 units of durian have made it to the domestic market through Nansha Port. With the country's largest port-side cold storage warehouse in use, Nansha Port has become the largest durian import port on the mainland. Tian Min, Deputy Director of Nansha District Bureau of Commerce, said that it takes only four days for fresh durians to arrive at Nansha Port from the Laem Chabang port in Thailand and only 1.5 hours to unload from the wharf and ship to the largest wholesale fruit market in South China.

Song Xiaoming, Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Port Group, said that the service capacity of the port cluster has been continuously improved. The sea-rail intermodal transportation business of Nansha Port has been put into regular operation. China-Europe Railway Express and Central Asia Railway Express also depart from Nansha Port South Railway Station, reaching Kazakhstan and other countries.

Supported by the "world's factory," Nansha is accelerating the construction of a comprehensive service base for Chinese enterprises to go global, aiming to better connect with the world. At present, the base has attracted nearly 100 professional service agencies to settle in and provide one-stop comprehensive services covering law, finance, taxation, and intellectual property rights to help enterprises go global.

The further alignment of rules and mechanisms and the increasing number of new platforms for international engagement in Nansha have promoted its openness and renewal. Nansha has held major events, such as the roundtable meeting between the National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC) and U.S. multinational enterprises in China, the Asia Youth Leaders Forum 2023, and the 9th Guangzhou Annual Investment Conference, Nansha Session, expanding its circle of friends.

"The current Nansha is transforming from only the geographical center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into a regional transport center and a functional hub," said Lu Yixian, Secretary of the CPC Nansha District Committee, "Nansha is the pearl on the crown of the GBA. It is laying the foundation for promoting industrial innovation and realizing achievements."

SOURCE Nansha District People's Government of Guangzhou City