Open Networking & Edge Summit 2024 Announces the Most Compelling Community-Led Content Covering AI, Cloud Native, Edge/IoT, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for Open Source Networking projects, has announced the initial session agenda for ONE Summit 2024 , taking place April 29 - May 1 in San Jose, Calif., is now available.

"ONE Summit brings the industry's best and brightest to the stage, with both real-world examples and future-looking proposals," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "This year's line-up is no exception and includes a robust curation of topical discussions from across the growing ecosystem. We invite you to review the agenda and register to join us in person for what's going to be a phenomenal event."

The industry's premier open networking and edge ecosystem event, ONE Summit gathers global thought leaders to collaborate across AI, Access, Edge, Cloud, Core, and more. This year's tracks include:

AI Implementation across Telecom, Cloud, Enterprise & Edge

The Future of Open Innovation

Securing and Automating the Open end-to-end Network

Deployment Use Stories: Where Slides Meet the Real World

The final session agenda includes over 50 sessions filling the two-day event, across panels, fireside chats, lightning talks, and more. Keynotes will be announced in the coming weeks.

LF Networking would like to thank the ONE Summit Program Committee for their support in reviewing this year's submissions:

Gene Bagwell , Verizon

, Verizon Gergely Csteri, Nokia

Beth Cohen , Verizon

, Verizon Daniel Lazaro , AVEVA

, AVEVA Joe Pearson , IBM

, IBM Byung Woo Jung , Ericsson

, Ericsson Snehal Patel , Walmart

, Walmart Laxshmi Pradeep, Meta

Sridhar Rao , Linux Foundation

, Linux Foundation Amy Zwarrico, AT&T

