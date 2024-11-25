Open Networking & Edge Summit 2025 Heads to London, Alongside KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, March 31 - April 1, 2025

Celebrating over a decade of thought leadership in open networking, the Open Networking and Edge Summit (ONE Summit) has served tens of thousands of attendees from across 5 continents and 200+ countries, from Enterprise, Cloud and Telecom Ecosystems

LF Networking will also host the Cloud Native Telco Day on April 1 as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe

The open networking & edge industry will gather alongside the cloud native ecosystem to shape the future of Domain-specific AI, LLMs, Edge/IoT, Open RAN, Enhanced Connectivity / Access, Enterprise and Multi-Cloud Networking , 5G/6G, Security, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking , the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, announced the next Open Networking & Edge Summit event will take place March 31 in London ahead of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe . The event will be followed by a half-day " Cloud Native Telco Day " event officially co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon. Attendees are encouraged to attend both events at the same venue over two days to get the full experience.

The Open Networking & Edge Summit has been a pivotal event for the open networking and edge industry, bringing together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the globe to drive advancements in open networking and edge computing. Since its inception over 10 years ago, the summit has served as a premier platform to discuss, develop, and showcase transformative technologies that define the future of connectivity and infrastructure. Discussion topics range across the stack, including: Domain-specific AI, LLMs, Edge/IoT, Open RAN, Enhanced Connectivity / Access, Enterprise and Multi-Cloud Networking, 5G/6G, Security, and more.

"Hosting Open Networking & Edge Summit alongside KubeCon + CloudNativeCon creates an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration across the open source ecosystem," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "Bringing together the vibrant open networking community under the same roof as the cloud native community will empower attendees to extend their knowledge and maximize their time while also shaping the next wave of innovation."

Each year, the Open Networking & Edge Summit continues to be a catalyst for technological innovation and industry growth, shaping the path forward in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Through collaborative sessions, keynote speeches, and hands-on demonstrations, the summit empowers the ecosystem to address key challenges, exchange insights, and accelerate the adoption of open source solutions. This event has been instrumental in fostering a community dedicated to advancing cloud-native networking, edge computing, and IoT, with a focus on real-world applications that enhance performance, reduce costs, and create a more interconnected world.

Registration for Open Networking & Edge Summit will open. Registration for Cloud Native Telco Day is a free add-on to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon registration and includes access to the full event beyond Cloud Native Telco Day. Registration for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU is not yet open, but details will be available here shortly .

Open Networking and Edge Summit will be a curated event and agenda details will be available in 2025; meanwhile, the Call for Proposals (CFP) for Cloud Native Telco Day is now open through December 4, 2024. Developers, architects, engineers and others are encouraged to submit technical topics to be considered for the half-day event.

Open Networking & Edge Summit is made possible thanks to our generous sponsors. For information on becoming an event sponsor, view the sponsorship prospectus , or email the team for more information.

Sponsorships for Cloud Native Telco Day are available through the CNCF sponsorship team; learn more here .

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

