Open Networking Summit Europe Offers 100+ Sessions on AI, Edge Computing, NFV, SDN, White Boxes and More, Plus Exciting Event Experiences for Attendees

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the schedule of onsite experiences and activities for Open Networking Summit Europe, taking place September 25-27 in Amsterdam. This is the first time the now semi-annual event has taken place outside of North America in the past seven years.

Open Networking Summit (ONS) is the industry's premier open networking event, gathering enterprises, service providers and cloud providers across the ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of open source networking, including SDN, NFV, edge, orchestration, the automation of cloud, network and IoT services and topics related to AI, containers, cloud native and other important technologies.

Event experiences include:

Partner Reception - September 25

All-Attendee Reception - September 26

5K Fun Run - September 26

Fun Run - Morning Yoga - September 27

Features and add-ons include:

Demos from Sponsors, Open Networking Foundation and others including 10 demos from the LF Networking community of projects that cover different areas of collaboration and innovation across the open networking stack.

LF Networking Unconference Track - Programming for this track will be developed by attendees themselves, providing opportunities to discuss topics not covered elsewhere at the event.

Networking Mobile App - This app will recommend other attendees with similar interests, and enable attendees to schedule times to meet face-to-face onsite.

Women in Networking Lunch - September 25 - All attendees who identify as women or non-binary are welcome to join this lunch.

Other items:

Support #YesWeCode - Oakland -based non-profit #YesWeCode aims to help 100,000 young women and men from underrepresented backgrounds find success in the tech sector. The Linux Foundation encourages event attendees this year to donate to this great organization.

-based non-profit #YesWeCode aims to help 100,000 young women and men from underrepresented backgrounds find success in the tech sector. The Linux Foundation encourages event attendees this year to donate to this great organization. Complimentary Child Care - This service provides child care to registered attendees during conference hours.

Diversity and Needs-Based Scholarships - These scholarships help enable individuals who could not otherwise attend to come to Open Networking Summit Europe.

Diversity & Inclusion Resources, including:

Travel funding assistance



Nursing room



Quiet room



Communications stickers



All-gender restrooms

The keynote speaker lineup includes:

Helen Chen , Principal Architect, Huawei

, Principal Architect, Huawei Axel Clauberg , Vice President, Aggregation, Transport, IP (TI-ATI) & Infrastructure Cloud Architecture, Deutsche Telekom AG

, Vice President, Aggregation, Transport, IP (TI-ATI) & Infrastructure Cloud Architecture, Deutsche Telekom AG Lingli Deng , Senior Project Manager, China Mobile

, Senior Project Manager, Dr. Paul Doany , Chief Executive Officer, Türk Telekom

, Chief Executive Officer, Türk Telekom Rajesh Gadiyar , Vice President, Data Center Group & Chief Technology Officer, Network Platforms Group, Intel

, Vice President, Data Center Group & Chief Technology Officer, Network Platforms Group, Intel Alla Goldner , Director, Technology, Strategy & Standardization, Amdocs

, Director, Technology, Strategy & Standardization, Amdocs Fran Heeran , Head of Cloud & Automation, Vodafone Group

, Head of Cloud & Automation, Vodafone Group Arpit Joshipura , General Manager of Networking, The Linux Foundation

, General Manager of Networking, The Linux Foundation Dr. Feng Junlan, Chief Scientist, China Mobile

Heather Kirksey , Vice President, Ecosystem & Community, The Linux Foundation

, Vice President, Ecosystem & Community, The Linux Foundation Dan Kohn , Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

, Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation Catherine Lefèvre, Assistant Vice President, Network & Shared Services, AT&T

Xinhui Li , Senior Architect, VMware

, Senior Architect, VMware Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, Chief Technology Officer, Orange Group Network

Dr. Catherine Mulligan , Visiting Research Fellow, Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering, Imperial College London

, Visiting Research Fellow, Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering, Imperial College London Bill Ren , VP, Network Industry & Ecosystem Development, Huawei

The full lineup of 100+ educational sessions can be viewed here.

The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Dan Brown at dbrown@linuxfoundation.org.

Open Networking Summit Europe is made possible by Diamond Sponsor Intel, Platinum Sponsors Huawei and Red Hat, and Gold Sponsor Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

YouTube: Why Attend Linux Foundation Events (https://youtu.be/X_rLxfmLlYY)

Recap: Open Networking Summit North America 2018 (https://events.linuxfoundation.org/events/open-networking-summit-north-america-2018/)

