Open Online English Language Teaching & Multicultural Education Webinars Featuring World-Acclaimed Linguists and Multiculturalists Address Language Teaching During COVID-19

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaheim University, together with the Multicultural Education Conference in Anaheim (MECA) is offering online webinars at no charge related to Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) and multicultural education from August 27th to August 29th, 2020 PDT. The theme of the event is "Adaptability in TESOL." TESOL webinars feature Anaheim University faculty Dr. David Nunan, the Director of the Anaheim University (AU) David Nunan TESOL Institute and former President of the TESOL International Organization, the world's largest language teaching organization; Dr. Rod Ellis, AU's Senior TESOL Professor and Second Language Acquisition specialist; Dr. Hayo Reinders, AU Chair of Research and technology in education/out-of-class learning specialist; Dr. Brian Tomlinson, materials specialist; Dr. Jo Mynard, learner autonomy specialist; and Dr. Ken Beatty, Computer Assisted Language Teaching (CALL) Specialist. Topics include seven good things about how education is changing, supporting language learners beyond the classroom, ways of making your language learning materials more effective for your learners, research and practice in language teaching, learning analytics, and addressing problems in task-based language teaching.

The Multicultural Education Forum, entitled "Multicultural Educators as Agents of Change in a COVID-19 World" will be held on Saturday, August 29th from 8:00 pm to 9:25 pm PDT. The Associate Dean of the Nevada State College School of Education, Dr. Shartriya Collier, will moderate the multicultural discussion featuring panelists Dr. Sandra McKay, Dr. Julie Choi, Dr. Tamara Myatt, Dr. Raphael Raphael and Dr. Vivian Bussinguer-Khavari. Dr. Choi is an AU Master's in TESOL graduate teaching at the University of Melbourne, while other panelists are faculty from Anaheim University's schools of education, business and film.

The Multicultural Education Conference in Anaheim (MECA), is a multicultural event hosted by The Academia Foundation, a non-profit public charity (a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization), and co-organized by Anaheim University.

Anaheim University is an accredited, sustainable institution of higher learning founded in 1996 with its administrative offices in Anaheim, California. The University provides opportunities for students around the globe to interact with the most renowned experts in their fields through its state-of-the-art online face-to-face learning environment. Anaheim University offers online degree and certificate programs in English teacher education (TESOL), business administration, international business, sustainable management, entrepreneurship, and filmmaking.

