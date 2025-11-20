Open Prairie Investment in Market Wagon Helps Strengthen Local Food Systems Nationwide

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund II has completed a strategic investment in Market Wagon, Inc., an Indiana-based online marketplace that directly connects local food producers with regional consumers.

Market Wagon provides a convenient 24/7 online marketplace that empowers consumers who prioritize knowing the source of their food, allowing them to shop from a broad network of nearby producers. The company currently operates in 20 geographically diversified regions throughout the United States.

"As consumers increasingly value the health benefits and unique experience of buying locally, Market Wagon extends access to these valuable attributes through its easy-to-use platform," said Jim Schultz, Founder and Managing Partner of Open Prairie. "We are excited to partner with the Market Wagon team to accelerate the company's aggressive growth plans and to continue supporting local economies."

The capital from the Open Prairie investment will support Market Wagon's expansion into new markets, enabling the company to reach more consumers and producers who are committed to fostering healthier families and resilient local food systems.

Dan Brunner, Co-Founder and CEO of Market Wagon, stated, "Our mission has always been to help food growers and makers thrive in their local and regional markets while giving consumers a simpler way to secure high-quality products. The partnership with Open Prairie allows Market Wagon to advance that mission more broadly nationwide."

About Open Prairie

Open Prairie, based in the heartland of America with headquarters in Effingham, Illinois, is a multi-faceted private equity fund management firm with deep roots in rural America. For more than twenty-five years, Open Prairie has consistently focused on facilitating capital accessibility in underserved markets. The Open Prairie team has managed funds ranging from technology-based venture capital to farmland portfolios. Through its expertise across all functional business disciplines and an extensive network of professionals, Open Prairie works in partnership with its portfolio companies to accelerate growth while providing top tier returns to its investors. For more information about Open Prairie, please visit www.openprairie.com .

About the Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund II

The Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund II is a private debt and equity fund licensed by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) as a Rural Business Investment Company (RBIC). With a collaborative partnership comprised of investors from commercial and community banks, strategics, family offices and high net worth individuals committed to advancing rural America, the Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund II is focused on providing growth capital for companies in food and agriculture. For more information on the Open Prairie Rural Opportunities Fund II, please visit www.openprairie.com.

About Market Wagon

Market Wagon, a Midwest company headquartered in Indianapolis, is the online farmers market that delivers. The company operates local food distribution hubs in 20areas from Wichita to Baltimore and from Milwaukee to Atlanta. Founded in 2017, Market Wagon's vision is to create "a wider pipe" between farmers market-type suppliers based in rural and urban communities and the consumers who increasingly seek a broad selection of local produce, dairy, eggs, baked goods, meat, prepared foods, and pantry items. For more information or to become a Market Wagon shopper or supplier, visit www.marketwagon.com.

