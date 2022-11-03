Analyst firm Mobile Experts reports on the long view for ORAN and how it becomes a heavy hitter

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open RAN networks can be found in three leading regions of the world today. A new report from analyst firm Mobile Experts forecasts major upcoming deployments of 5G using Open RAN interfaces in the near future, and they see it as a harbinger of success for the market itself.

Open RAN is Still a Good Idea—with Solvable Challenges

"We said it in 2019, and we're saying it again: Open RAN is a good idea," commented Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts, Joe Madden. "Open RAN performance has improved over the past three years, and will grow in steps over the next five years. In fact, after the positive experience in 5G, we're confident Open RAN will be 'native' in 6G deployment with all kinds of operators."

According to the report, the market's success isn't without its obstacles. In order for the market to flourish and the market players to take full advantage, the challenges identified and discussed at length in this new report will need to be addressed.

"O-RAN is challenged in high-capacity, high-density markets. We've been able to identify ways that open software, with RIC and xApps, will improve performance to be comparable with single-vendor networks, or even better in some cases such as private networks. This report captures how private networks will innovate with Open RAN big telecom customers. Private 5G will bring major changes to the market landscape."

Madden wrote on whether private 5G will rescue the fragmented RIC market earlier this month on Fierce Wireless. You can read that article here.

By 2027, Mobile Experts foresees RAN equipment revenue north of $2 billion. The potential for exponential growth is there; with a little time and problem solving, Mobile Experts forecasts the ORAN market outweighing O-RU hardware revenue within 10 years.

