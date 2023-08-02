Open RN and XanEdu announce the release of Nursing Assistant in both low-cost print and free digital textbook formats

News provided by

XanEdu, Inc.

02 Aug, 2023, 13:31 ET

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, a custom publishing company working with the higher education and K-12 markets and a part of the Scholarus learning portfolio of companies, and Open RN, a provider of peer-reviewed, openly-licensed (OER) free nursing textbooks, announce the release of their latest nursing education textbook, Nursing Assistant in both low cost print and free digital versions.

Continue Reading
Open RN's latest OER textbook, Nursing Assistant, is now available from XanEdu
Open RN's latest OER textbook, Nursing Assistant, is now available from XanEdu
Open RN Open Resources for Nursing (PRNewsfoto/Open RN,XanEdu Publishing, Inc.)
Open RN Open Resources for Nursing (PRNewsfoto/Open RN,XanEdu Publishing, Inc.)

XanEdu Vice-President and General Manager of Higher Education, Jeff Shelstad notes, "We are excited to offer these high-quality and affordable course materials to nursing students, particularly as the OER component compliments our company's overall strategy of working to improve accessibility and affordability of course materials to students."

Working closely with Open RN, XanEdu now offers six nursing textbooks to students in low-cost print versions of the free digital textbooks developed by Open RN, giving students access to more options that suit their budget and course needs. Other states and colleges are encouraged to adopt and customize these books for their specific requirements, to save students money re-purposing the high-quality Open RN base materials.

Open RN textbooks are offered in the areas of Nursing Pharmacology, Nursing Skills, Nursing Fundamentals, Mental Health & Community Concepts, Management & Professional Concepts, and now Nursing Assistant as well.

ABOUT OPEN RN

The Open RN project is funded by a $2.5 million dollar grant from the Department of Education to create OER Nursing Textbooks with associated virtual reality scenarios. The project is led by Chippewa Valley Technical College, and the textbooks are being collaboratively written with faculty from Wisconsin technical colleges. The books are reviewed nationally by nursing faculty, deans, healthcare alliance members, and other industry representatives to ensure the content is current and accurate. More information is found at www.cvtc.edu/OpenRN.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu, Inc. is a provider of educational content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education. XanEdu spreads the knowledge of innovative content ideas by offering custom development and fulfillment services across K-12 and Higher Education. Our experts partner with educators on each unique project to build and deliver engaging print and digital custom solutions and courseware content that addresses curriculum gaps and key initiatives for K-12 and Higher Education leaders while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility for all learners. XanEdu is part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio of companies headquartered in Livonia, MI. Visit www.xanedu.com/openrn or write [email protected] to learn more.

ABOUT SCHOLARUS LEARNING

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies serving the K-12 and higher education markets. Scholarus offers educators an industry-leading range of products and services in key areas of instructional systems design and school improvement consulting, surveys and diagnostics, content customization, and publishing and distribution. The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,700 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities in all 50 states. Our products and services impact more than 4 million students each year. For more information, please visit www.scholarus.com.

CONTACT:
Joyce Mueller
Vice President of Marketing
[email protected].com

SOURCE XanEdu, Inc.

Also from this source

XanEdu and Scholarus Learning announce appointment of Jeff Shelstad to lead Higher Education business unit

ReadWorks and XanEdu Announce Partnership to Enhance Summer Reading Offerings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.