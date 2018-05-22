Open Road Integrated Media Announces Strategic Alliance With Ingram

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Slavin, CEO of Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), a digital media and marketing company, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group that leverages each company's unique strengths and assets to expand consumer reach and enhance how readers discover new books.

The collaboration will allow Ingram's distributed publishers using CoreSource Plus® to nominate their ebook titles directly to OR/M's Ignition program through Ingram's platform. Ignition is a marketing platform for book publishers with a key direct-to-consumer component.

"The strategic benefits to publishers who participate in the Ignition program are multifold," Slavin said. "In addition to increasing revenue, they develop insight and expertise into effective digital marketing, and they demonstrate to their authors a commitment to maximizing value across their full catalog of ebook titles.

"It also benefits OR/M's consumers who will see thousands of new titles as part of the personalized content delivered to their inboxes every day," Slavin added.

"Every day we are looking for ways to connect our client publishers with their consumers," said Mark Ouimet, Vice President and General Manager Ingram Publisher Services, Publishers Group West, Consortium Book Sales and Distribution. "We're excited to collaborate with OR/M to offer our publishers the opportunity to leverage OR/M's audience and marketing expertise to better reach readers."

At the highest level of service, Ignition provides a revenue-share program in which OR/M manages the complete 360-degree marketing for select titles from its publishing partners. The revenue OR/M generates that exceeds the partner's baseline revenue is shared between OR/M and the participating publisher. The partner pays nothing for any sales up to the prior year's baseline results.

Since launch, Ignition has generated almost a 3X uplift in sales of partner titles, which now includes over 1000 titles from dozens of publishers including Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Grove Atlantic, Workman/Algonquin, and Abrams.

About Open Road Integrated Media

Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world; their network of digital properties produces compelling stories that keep audiences engaged—across devices and around the world. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, Ruth Rendell, and Graham Greene.

About Ingram | www.ingramcontent.com

The world is reading and Ingram Content Group ("Ingram") connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram's services include digital and physical book distribution, print on demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, VitalSource Technologies LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, and Tennessee Book Company LLC.

