Open Road Integrated Media Ignition Announces Its Marketing-as-a-Service 2020 Results

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M) today announced financial results for 2020. The 70 clients participating in OR/M's Ignition MaaS range from small to mid-sized to top six publishers. On average those clients received 36.4% more revenue last year than they had earned on the titles before they were placed in the program.

"In a year where big 5 publishers are reporting single-digit revenue increases, we are delighted to be able to help some of the smaller publishers who have limited resources to devote to backlist marketing to gain some market share and extract more value from the titles they control," said Paul Slavin, CEO of OR/M.

OR/M's MaaS option, which is open to all publishing clients, provides a "white glove" service where OR/M handles all marketing for the client titles. OR/M earns a share of the "uplift" revenue that exceeds the title's previous year's sales.

Clients pay none of the marketing costs—OR/M pays for all advertising and promotion.

The 36.4% in increased earnings by the publisher is net of OR/M's share and a significant increase for titles that had consistently been experiencing 20%-50% decline in revenue.

Print sales have generally shown a 10% to 75% increase in revenue as a direct result of the improved discoverability OR/M delivers. OR/M does not earn a share of print revenue.

Through its proprietary tech and data platform OR/M has increased the pool of titles it markets to more than 33,000—providing reader discovery and promotion that the vast majority of previously published titles do not receive.

The system is built to handle hundreds of thousands of titles.

"We continue to aggressively add more titles, more publishers, and more consumers to the platform," said Mary McAveney, OR/M's Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. "The more titles and consumers we have, the more data we can ingest—creating a powerful network effect."

2020 Headlines:

2020 revenue increased year-over-year by 33.9%.

Q4 2020 revenue increased year-over-year by 48.0%.

2020 revenue exceeded budget by 14.0%.

Q4 revenue exceeded budget by 16.4%.

About Open Road Integrated Media

Open Road Integrated Media OR/M is a powerful, tech/data driven, Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) business. Using state of the art, proprietary tech and data analytics the OR/M team performs critical services for 70+ clients, creating discoverability of their products with highly scalable solutions. These long-term deals provide extraordinary growth for our partners and allow us to enhance a small piece of the $26 billion dollar publishing industry.

