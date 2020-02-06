Open Road Integrated Media Increases Revenue 23.3% in 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Slavin, CEO of Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), announced 2019 financial results: revenue increased by 23.3% and EBITDA improved by 130.3%. Through Open Road Ignition, the white-glove marketing/distribution service, OR/M doubled sales for its partners' titles.

In a message to staff, Slavin said:

"We had another terrific year! We have helped more book-hungry consumers discover more wonderful books than ever before. Our websites and newsletters are thriving with a mix of original content and books, our unique technology is making the user experience seamless and helping our marketing team scale our efforts into the stratosphere. Our data and analytics teams are without peer, working to help us uncover important trends and needs of our consumers. Everything is up, from advertising sales, to content sales, to library sales. Our Ignition partners are seeing well over 100% increases in their revenue. Overall our revenue increased just shy of 24% year over year, EBITDA grew 130%. We are profitable and thriving. We owe a lot of our success to our terrific Open Road Ignition partners. With 38 publishers contributing their powerful content to our mix, we can satisfy almost any reading need. I want to call out our amazing production group, our relentless finance/HR team, our publishing team, but mostly I want to recognize each and every one of you.

Next year looks even better.

Thank you all so much for your hard work, creativity and willingness to say 'why not?'"

Open Road Ignition is a suite of marketing services that drive direct economic benefits, such as increased revenue, audience exposure, discoverability, a demonstrated "halo" effect across alternate formats and titles in a series or by the same author, and expanded readership. These services utilize OR/M's extensive, search-first content marketing that showcase books or brands on any of OR/M's six digital properties reaching 2.6 million readers monthly. These include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance.

About Open Road Integrated Media

