Open Road Integrated Media Launches Early Bird Books "Get Inspired" 2018 Summer Reading Challenge

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media's Early Bird Books is teaming up with Artists Network and Writer's Digest, Ingram Publisher Services, Kensington Books, Patagonia Books, Quarto Publishing, and Weldon Owen for the "Get Inspired!" Summer Reading Challenge, running May 25 through September 3. The fourteen-week campaign gives readers prompts to help them fulfill any number of personal goals from discovering a new author, feeling empowered to learning a new skill or building wellness.

"Get Inspired" is the theme of the Early Bird Books reading challenge.

All participants who sign up for the challenge on Early Bird Books (earlybirdbooks.com/get-inspired-summer-reading-challenge) will receive a weekly "Get Inspired" newsletter with book suggestions and exclusive content, plus readers will be invited to share book recommendations and reviews with other Challenge members in a private Facebook group. [ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1051714558300150/ ]

Readers may purchase one of two "Reading Kits" to help them stay on top of their goals, although it is not required to participate in the Challenge. The "Classic Kit" will retail for $9.99 and includes three books that accompany a guided Reading Challenge experience. The "Advanced Kit," for those inspired to read six books over the course of the Challenge, will retail for $17.99. Kits can be purchased on the Early Bird Books website: https://earlybirdbooks.com/get-inspired-summer-reading-challenge-2018.

Each reader who successfully completes the "Get Inspired!" Summer Reading Challenge will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing for a year-long, all-access pass to MasterClass, plus a selection of books from our partners.

About Open Road Integrated Media

Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world; their network of digital properties produces compelling stories that keep audiences engaged—across devices and around the world. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, Ruth Rendell, and Sherman Alexie.

