Open Road Integrated Media Looks Back at 2020 Bestselling Books
50 Titles Topped Our Consumers' Lists as They Turned to Reading for Respite, Recharging and Renewal
Jan 06, 2021, 08:39 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies have shown consumers around the globe are spending more time reading as COVID-19 restrictions resulted in a "homebody economy" of stay-at-home activities from reading, to streaming, to cooking, crafting, and more. Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), through its technology platform, data science, and one-to-one relationship with millions of readers via its sites and newsletters, developed a Top 50 title list based on its data and consumer preferences. The list comprised a broad spectrum—bestsellers from Elena Ferrante and Donna Leon; classics by Octavia Butler and James Herriot; media tie-ins from Walter Tevis and Gordon Prange; and many more titles that found new audiences through OR/M's marketing engine.
"So often these classic gems remain undermarketed and undiscoverable," said OR/M's Chief Marketing Officer Mary McAveney, "because of our discovery platform thousands of books are now finding or re-finding their audience."
Below is the complete list with author links:
|
1. The Queen's Gambit
|
2. Trace Elements (A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery Book 29)
|
3. My Brilliant Friend (Neapolitan Novels Book 1)
|
4. Eddie's Boy: A Novel (The Butcher's Boy Novels Book 4)
|
5. Parable of the Sower
|
6. The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich
|
7. Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay (Neapolitan Novels Book 3)
|
8. The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set
|
9. The Story of a New Name (Neapolitan Novels Book 2)
|
10. The Story of the Lost Child (Neapolitan Novels Book 4)
|
11. A Small Town: A Novel of Crime
|
12. Running on Empty: Overcome Your Childhood Emotional Neglect
|
13. Upstairs at the White House: My Life with the First Ladies
|
14. Parable of the Talents
|
15. Still Life (Karen Pirie Books Book 6)
|
16. Death at La Fenice (Commissario Brunetti Book 1)
|
17. Lilith's Brood: The Complete Xenogenesis Trilogy (The Xenogenesis Trilogy)
|
18. Business Adventures: Twelve Classic Tales from the World of Wall Street
|
19. Keto Meal Prep by FlavCity: 125+ Low Carb Recipes That Actually Taste Good
|
20. All Creatures Great and Small
|
21. Unto Us a Son Is Given (A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery Book 28)
|
22. The Corfu Trilogy: My Family and Other Animals; Birds, Beasts and Relatives; and The Garden of the Gods
|
23. Clean Hands: A Novel
|
24. Death in a Strange Country (Commissario Brunetti Book 2)
|
25. West from Appomattox: The Reconstruction of America after the Civil War
|
26. The Color Purple
|
27. The Millionaire Next Door (Millionaire Set Book 2)
|
28. Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West
|
29. Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement
|
30. 100 Years of the Best American Short Stories (The Best American Series)
|
31. The Rebels (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 2)
|
32. House Privilege (The Joe DeMarco Thrillers Book 14)
|
33. The Bastard (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 1)
|
34. Fatal Invention: How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-create Race in the Twenty-First Century
|
35. I Am Legend
|
36. The Keepers of the House
|
37. The Elegance of the Hedgehog
|
38. All Things Wise and Wonderful (All Creatures Great and Small Book 3)
|
39. My Family and Other Animals (The Corfu Trilogy Book 1)
|
40. Swan Song
|
41. Bitter Blood: A True Story of Southern Family Pride, Madness, and Multiple Murder
|
42. The Seekers (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 3)
|
43. Dressed for Death (Commissario Brunetti Book 3)
|
44. A Noble Radiance (Commissario Brunetti Book 7)
|
45. Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series (The Patternist Series)
|
46. The Furies (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 4)
|
47. The Forever War (The Forever War Series Book 1)
|
48. Rendezvous with Rama
|
49. The Temptation of Forgiveness (Commissario Brunetti Book 27)
|
50. The Lord God Made Them All (All Creatures Great and Small Book 4)
About OR/M
OR/M is a powerful, tech and data driven, Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) business. Using state of the art, proprietary tech/data analytics OR/M's team performs critical services for 60+ clients, improving discoverability of their products with highly scalable solutions. These long-term deals provide extraordinary growth for our partners and allow us to enhance a small piece of the $26 billion-dollar industry. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher.
Contact: Mary McAveney
Open Road Integrated Media
[email protected]
Phone: 212.462.7878
180 Maiden Lane, Suite 8A
New York, NY 10038
openroadintegratedmedia.com
SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media