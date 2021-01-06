Open Road Integrated Media Looks Back at 2020 Bestselling Books

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies have shown consumers around the globe are spending more time reading as COVID-19 restrictions resulted in a "homebody economy" of stay-at-home activities from reading, to streaming, to cooking, crafting, and more. Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), through its technology platform, data science, and one-to-one relationship with millions of readers via its sites and newsletters, developed a Top 50 title list based on its data and consumer preferences. The list comprised a broad spectrum—bestsellers from Elena Ferrante and Donna Leon; classics by Octavia Butler and James Herriot; media tie-ins from Walter Tevis and Gordon Prange; and many more titles that found new audiences through OR/M's marketing engine.

"So often these classic gems remain undermarketed and undiscoverable," said OR/M's Chief Marketing Officer Mary McAveney, "because of our discovery platform thousands of books are now finding or re-finding their audience."

Below is the complete list with author links:

About OR/M

OR/M is a powerful, tech and data driven, Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) business. Using state of the art, proprietary tech/data analytics OR/M's team performs critical services for 60+ clients, improving discoverability of their products with highly scalable solutions. These long-term deals provide extraordinary growth for our partners and allow us to enhance a small piece of the $26 billion-dollar industry. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher.

