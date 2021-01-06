Open Road Integrated Media Looks Back at 2020 Bestselling Books

50 Titles Topped Our Consumers' Lists as They Turned to Reading for Respite, Recharging and Renewal

Jan 06, 2021, 08:39 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies have shown consumers around the globe are spending more time reading as COVID-19 restrictions resulted in a "homebody economy" of stay-at-home activities from reading, to streaming, to cooking, crafting, and more. Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), through its technology platform, data science, and one-to-one relationship with millions of readers via its sites and newsletters, developed a Top 50 title list based on its data and consumer preferences. The list comprised a broad spectrum—bestsellers from Elena Ferrante and Donna Leon; classics by Octavia Butler and James Herriot; media tie-ins from Walter Tevis and Gordon Prange; and many more titles that found new audiences through OR/M's marketing engine.

"So often these classic gems remain undermarketed and undiscoverable," said OR/M's Chief Marketing Officer Mary McAveney, "because of our discovery platform thousands of books are now finding or re-finding their audience."

Below is the complete list with author links:

1.  The Queen's Gambit

Tevis, Walter

2.  Trace Elements (A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery Book 29)

Leon, Donna

3.  My Brilliant Friend (Neapolitan Novels Book 1)

Ferrante, Elena

4.  Eddie's Boy: A Novel (The Butcher's Boy Novels Book 4)

Perry, Thomas

5.  Parable of the Sower

Butler, Octavia E.

6.  The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich

Shirer, William L.

7.  Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay (Neapolitan Novels Book 3)

Ferrante, Elena

8.  The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set

Ferrante, Elena

9.  The Story of a New Name (Neapolitan Novels Book 2)

Ferrante, Elena

10.  The Story of the Lost Child (Neapolitan Novels Book 4)

Ferrante, Elena

11.  A Small Town: A Novel of Crime

Perry, Thomas

12.  Running on Empty: Overcome Your Childhood Emotional Neglect

Webb, Jonice

13.  Upstairs at the White House: My Life with the First Ladies

West, J. B.

14.  Parable of the Talents

Butler, Octavia E.

15.  Still Life (Karen Pirie Books Book 6)

McDermid, Val

16.  Death at La Fenice (Commissario Brunetti Book 1)

Leon, Donna

17.  Lilith's Brood: The Complete Xenogenesis Trilogy (The Xenogenesis Trilogy)

Butler, Octavia E.

18.  Business Adventures: Twelve Classic Tales from the World of Wall Street

Brooks, John

19.  Keto Meal Prep by FlavCity: 125+ Low Carb Recipes That Actually Taste Good

Parrish, Bobby

20.  All Creatures Great and Small

Herriot, James

21.  Unto Us a Son Is Given (A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery Book 28)

Leon, Donna

22.  The Corfu Trilogy: My Family and Other Animals; Birds, Beasts and Relatives; and The Garden of the Gods

Durrell, Gerald

23.  Clean Hands: A Novel

Hoffman, Patrick

24.  Death in a Strange Country (Commissario Brunetti Book 2)

Leon, Donna

25.  West from Appomattox: The Reconstruction of America after the Civil War

Cox Richardson, Heather

26.  The Color Purple

Walker, Alice

27.  The Millionaire Next Door (Millionaire Set Book 2)

Danko, William D.

28.  Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West

Brown, Dee

29.  Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement

Davis, Angela Y.

30.  100 Years of the Best American Short Stories (The Best American Series)

Moore, Lorrie

31.  The Rebels (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 2)

Jakes, John

32.  House Privilege (The Joe DeMarco Thrillers Book 14)

Lawson, Mike

33.  The Bastard (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 1)

Jakes, John

34.  Fatal Invention: How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-create Race in the Twenty-First Century

Roberts, Dorothy

35.  I Am Legend

Matheson, Richard

36.  The Keepers of the House

Grau, Shirley Ann

37.  The Elegance of the Hedgehog

Barbery, Muriel

38.  All Things Wise and Wonderful (All Creatures Great and Small Book 3)

Herriot, James

39.  My Family and Other Animals (The Corfu Trilogy Book 1)

Durrell, Gerald

40.  Swan Song

McCammon, Robert R.

41.  Bitter Blood: A True Story of Southern Family Pride, Madness, and Multiple Murder

Bledsoe, Jerry

42.  The Seekers (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 3)

Jakes, John

43.  Dressed for Death (Commissario Brunetti Book 3)

Leon, Donna

44.  A Noble Radiance (Commissario Brunetti Book 7)

Leon, Donna

45.  Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series (The Patternist Series)

Butler, Octavia E.

46.  The Furies (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 4)

Jakes, John

47.  The Forever War (The Forever War Series Book 1)

Haldeman, Joe

48.  Rendezvous with Rama

Clarke, Arthur C.

49.  The Temptation of Forgiveness (Commissario Brunetti Book 27)

Leon, Donna

50.  The Lord God Made Them All (All Creatures Great and Small Book 4)

Herriot, James

About OR/M

OR/M is a powerful, tech and data driven, Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) business.  Using state of the art, proprietary tech/data analytics OR/M's team performs critical services for 60+ clients, improving discoverability of their products with highly scalable solutions. These long-term deals provide extraordinary growth for our partners and allow us to enhance a small piece of the $26 billion-dollar industry. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher.

