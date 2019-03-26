Open Road Integrated Media Shows 36% YoY Revenue Growth in January 2019

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), a digital marketing company, announced 36% YoY revenue increase and a 42% YoY increase in ebook content revenue in January. Open Road Ignition (Ignition), its marketing services program for publishers delivered a 2.5X increase in revenue across all partner titles in the program. There are more than 30 publishers signed on to the program with more than 7000 titles.

Open Road Ignition delivers marketing services to authors and publishers

In its most recent StatShot release (https://newsroom.publishers.org/aap-statshot-trade-publisher-revenue-from-religious-presses-and-childrensya-increased-in-january-2019/), the AAP reported an industry decline of 5% in ebook revenue. OR/M results have consistently outperformed the industry.

"Our focus on marketing great content in ebook form is paying off for OR/M and its partners," said CMO Mary McAveney. "When you apply our marketing tactics to the wealth of stellar content we have access to, we can improve the sales velocity tremendously." The program has breathed new life into backlist titles, landing several on the Wall Street Journal bestseller list, Apple bestseller list and Amazon Charts.

Paul Slavin, CEO, OR/M said "we are outperforming the industry because we offer a turnkey digital solution that generates significant revenue and stimulates demand for authors."

"The start to 2019 is, aptly enough, just the beginning," Slavin continued. "We are well-positioned to continue to grow revenue 30% year-over-year for the next few years."

About Open Road Ignition

Ignition is a suite of tiered marketing services that offers publishers, brands, and authors OR/M's consumer marketing and sales expertise. The highest level is a revenue-share program in which OR/M manages the complete 360-degree marketing for selected titles. Once the partner's baseline revenue is met, OR/M shares all sales over baseline with the participating publisher. Although the publishing industry has traditionally reported consistent year-over-year declines in ebook sales, the partner pays nothing until OR/M have exceeded sales from the previous period.

About Open Road Integrated Media

Open Road Integrated Media is a consumer-focused e-marketing company uniquely positioned through our owned audiences to directly deliver consumer conversion and revenue.

Contact: Mary McAveney

Open Road Integrated Media

211562@email4pr.com

Phone: 212.691.0900

SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media

Related Links

http://www.openroadintegratedmedia.com

