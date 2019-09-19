Open Road Integrated Media's Creepy Crate and Travel Channel Partner on 'Ghostober' Special Edition Paranormal Box

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary McAveney, CMO of Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), which produces Creepy Crate, a bi-monthly subscription to paranormal, horror, and true crime related products, today announced a collaboration with Discovery Inc.'s Travel Channel, for the first time ever to bring subscribers a crate chock full of paranormal oddities.

McAveney said, "October has always been a popular time of year for Creepy Crate fans and they won't be disappointed by the terrifying treats we have in store for them this month."

Creepy Crate Travel Channel

Travel Channel resurrects its nail-biting Halloween event, "Ghostober," with premieres every night of the month. Beginning Tuesday, October 1, a creepy mix of new series, specials and returning favorites will conjure up a nightly treat for viewers looking for thrills and chills. To kick off the month-long celebration, the network is offering spine-chillingly creepy and exclusive items for the October/November Creepy Crate.

The box will contain exclusive Travel Channel "Ghostober" swag to bring on your next ghost-hunting excursion, a Creepy Crate exclusive poster of one of horror's most terrifying specters, mementos of two of true crime's most haunted locales, and a mug as dark as your heart.

In addition, every Creepy Crate contains a surprise horror novel: either The Bus on Thursday by Shirley Barrett OR Tinfoil Butterfly by Rachel Eve Moulton.

"We are the only destination on television that will celebrate the Halloween season the entire month of October – what we're calling 'Ghostober,'" said Doug Seybert, Group SVP, Marketing, Travel Channel and Investigation Discovery. "As part of our goal to own the Halloween television season, we are thrilled to scare up this great partnership with Creepy Crate and excite superfans eager to get their spooky fix this time of year."

With a value of over $100 on sale for $39.99 including shipping and handling horror fans can sign up here: https://creepycrate.store/

About Travel Channel For the bold, daring and spontaneous; those adventurers who embrace the thrill of the unexpected; those risk-takers who aren't afraid of a little mystery; if you're up for anything, down for whatever, and above all, love great stories, journey on to Travel Channel. We're more than you expect and everything you didn't know you were looking for. Reaching more than 82 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world's leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About Open Road Integrated Media Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world.. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books , a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup , for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist , for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem , for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive , for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True , for fans of romance; and Open Road Media , a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, Ruth Rendell, and Graham Greene.



