Open Road Integrated Media's Deals Month Features Daily Deals and Deep Discounts on Buzzworthy Books

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M) today announced its cyber deals month, which will offer customers new deals all day, every day totaling thousands of amazing deals across every category, through December 2 (cyber Monday) readers can shop thousands of incredible deals on popular mysteries, romances, biographies, cookbooks, science fiction titles, autobiographies, children's books, YA reads, true crime, thrillers, action adventure—virtually every genre will be on sale. All of ORIM's deals can be found by visiting EarlyBirdBooks.com/best-ebook-deals

Find the best deals for all book-lovers

Early Bird Books Ultimate 2019 Holiday Book Buying Guide

Find the best deals on books for giving. The team at Early Bird Books has compiled a list of best-selling, award-winning books whether readers are shopping for mystery, thriller, true crime, or historical fiction, there is a book in the guide that satisfies. https://earlybirdbooks.com/the-best-gifts-for-book-lovers-2019

Early Bird Books: Customers can visit earlybirdbooks.com/best-ebook-deals or to shop, browse and search for thousands of ebooks, and place orders from a variety of ebook retailers.

OR/M's Cyber Monday Sales will be found on Monday December 2 at the following sites:

Our Cyber Monday sale titles will be posted on the following sale pages:

ALL deals: https://earlybirdbooks.com/cyber-monday-sale

EBB Fiction: https://earlybirdbooks.com/cyber-monday-sale-fiction

EBB Lifestyle: https://earlybirdbooks.com/cyber-monday-sale-lifestyle

EBB Wellness: https://earlybirdbooks.com/cyber-monday-sale-wellness

The Archive: https://explorethearchive.com/cyber-monday-sale-history

The Archive (Sciences): https://explorethearchive.com/cyber-monday-sale-sciences

ALST: https://alovesotrue.com/cyber-monday-sale

The Portalist: https://theportalist.com/cyber-monday-sale

TLU: https://the-line-up.com/cyber-monday-sale

Murder&Mayhem: https://murder-mayhem.com/cyber-monday-sale

SOCIAL HANDLES:

Facebook: @Earlybirdbooks

Instagram: @Earlybirdbooksofficial

Twitter: @earlybirdbooks

Landing Page: earlybirdbooks.com/best-ebook-deals

The deals included below – and many more – will be available on various dates and times between November 22 and December. Visit https://earlybirdbooks.com/best-ebook-deals or sign up for the Early Bird Books newsletter to get alerts on deals for your favorite authors and titles. https://earlybirdbooks.com/

Creepy Crate by The Lineup https://creepycrate.store/pages/deadly-deals

Special release of The Murder Chronicles Bundle: All 6 episodes of this solve-it-yourself mystery package for $30 (75% off the original price). A perfect gift for the family who sleuths together.

Special release Stephen King bundle

Creepy Bar Bundle: Skull Bottle Opener, Black Lagoon Tumbler, shot glasses, wine glasses

Visit https://creepycrate.store/collections/products for all our Collections:

Gifts for Mystery Lovers

Gifts for True Crime Obsessives

Gifts for Serial Killer Sleuths

Gifts for Coffee Snobs

Gifts for Horror Nerds

Gifts for 90s Girls

ORIM Library Partners

Overdrive's Holiday Sale running from November 11 through December 31 will feature over 14,000 ORIM titles

Hoopla is running seasonal, thematic ebook promotions throughout the month including Bedtime Stories, Fall Cooking Inspiration, Kids' Thanksgiving, and Holiday Romance.

ORIM Retail Partners

ORIM titles is working across all retail partners in the coming weeks to deliver thousands of ebook deals:

Kobo's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Weekend Sale 11/2 - 12/2

Nook Bestsellers Sale Black Friday 11/25 - 12/1 and Cyber Monday and Cyber Week Under $5.00 12/2 - 12/8.

Amazon Kindle Books Deal 11/25 - 12/1; Amazon Kindle Black Friday Goldbox 11/29; Amazon Cyber Monday Goldbox 12/2

Apple Books Black Friday/Cyber-Monday 11/29-12-2

Google Play's Cyber Week Page Turners Under $5

About Open Road Integrated Media

Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world; their network of digital properties produces compelling stories that keep audiences engaged—across devices and around the world. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as Joan Didion, Graham Greene, William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, and Ruth Rendell.

Contact: Mary McAveney

Open Road Integrated Media

229854@email4pr.com

Phone: 212.462.7878

180 Maiden Lane, Suite 8A

New York, NY 10038

openroadintegratedmedia.com

SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media

Related Links

http://openroadintegratedmedia.com

