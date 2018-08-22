Open Road Integrated Media's Early Bird Books and Fab Over Fifty Launch "Spread the Words" Book Club

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M) announced today the launch of "Spread the Words," a monthly book club with the Fab Over Fifty Community. The first book in the program is Fear of Flying, by Erica Jong, who will host a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, September 26th at 6:30 pm EST to discuss the book.

"The launch of 'Spread the Words' expands OR/M's audience and underscores our commitment to developing new and mutually beneficial partnerships that bring great books to more readers," said CMO Mary McAveney.

“Spread the Words,” a monthly book club Fab Over Fifty, Early Bird Books

Every month, Early Bird Books and Fab Over Fifty will choose a title — fiction, history, memoir and more — and invite readers to read along. Throughout the month discussion questions and other material related to the book and the author will be posted on the Facebook Group page, culminating in a Facebook Live with the author, where readers can ask questions and talk about the book.

To participate in the club readers can sign up at https://www.faboverfifty.com/book/kind-book-club/. It is free to join and Early Bird Books will be offering ebook versions of the chosen book at a special member discount.

Fear of Flying, a literary sensation when it was published in 1973, established Jong as one of her generation's foremost voices on sex and feminism. Forty-five years later, the novel hasn't lost its insight, verve, or jaw-dropping wit. This ebook features an introduction by Fay Weldon, and an illustrated biography of Erica Jong, including rare photos and documents from the author's personal collection.

Erica Jong has published over 25 books in 45 languages. Comfortable and eloquent in various genres, she has effortlessly switched between fiction, nonfiction and poetry.

About Open Road Integrated Media Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, Ruth Rendell, and Graham Greene.

About Fab Over Fifty: Founded by a former newspaper and magazine editor and publisher, Geri Brin FabOverFifty.com embraces the premise that the women over fifty are the greatest women in history, and they fully intend to live with gusto every single day.

Contact: Mary McAveney



Open Road Integrated Media



201110@email4pr.com



Phone: 212.691.0900

180 Maiden Lane, Suite 8A



New York, NY 10038



openroadintegratedmedia.com

SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media

Related Links

http://openroadintegratedmedia.com

