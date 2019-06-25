Open Road Integrated Media's The Lineup and Ghost Hunt Weekends Partner on "Creepy Crate" Special Edition Box

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lineup and Ghost Hunt Weekends, one of the largest promotion event companies in the world dedicated to paranormal events, have partnered to bring Creepy Crate audiences the highest-value crate yet with a $50 voucher to attend a Ghost Hunt Weekend event.

Ghost Hunt Weekends partners with The Line Up on Creepy Crate The Line Up delivers the best in horror, paranormal and true crime

Katherine McCahill, Executive Director of Content Strategy for Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M) said, "one very special element of this crate, which is valued at over $130, is that subscribers will have a special opportunity to join Ghost Hunting Weekends as they head to some of the most haunted locations in the USA for overnight ghost hunts with their professionals. Creepy Crate includes a $50 voucher toward 'The Ultimate Paranormal Fan Experience.™'"

This Creepy Crate also features one of two surprise print novels that are sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats—Murderabilia and The Killer Across The Table.

Creepy Crate is a bi-monthly subscription $40 per crate including shipping and handling. Horror fans can sign up here: https://creepycrate.store/

To get a glimpse of the full contents of the box—join us for the unboxing here: https://creepycrate.store/pages/unboxings

About Chad Morin and Ghost Hunt Weekends

Ghost Hunt Weekends is the brainchild of Chad Morin, an Independent Paranormal Author and Researcher who has turned a life-long passion into interactive events for the public. He is the Senior Advisor to the North American Order of Paranormal Understanding, an Ordained Minister and holds the commission of Colonel in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. With his modernistic and intellectual approach to the paranormal subject he has quickly become a respected figure in the circles. Ghost Hunt Weekends arranges events at purported haunted locations and historical sites, offering classes and lectures on subjects ranging from Ghost Hunting Fundamentals, State-of-the-Art Equipment Training to Best Techniques, then apply that to a Live Ghost Hunt at the location usually with special celebrity guests from the paranormal field and television ghost and reality shows.

About Open Road Integrated Media Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books , a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup , for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist , for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem , for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive , for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True , for fans of romance; and Open Road Media , a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, Ruth Rendell, and Graham Greene.

Media

Mary McAveney

Open Road Integrated Media

216824@email4pr.com

Phone: 212.462.7878

SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media

Related Links

http://openroadintegratedmedia.com

