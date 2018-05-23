Open Road Integrated Media--Using Story + Search to Reach Readers

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand storytelling is great when you've got a multimillion-dollar budget and endless possibilities for creativity. But not every brand is that lucky; most have little with which to make an impact, especially if they're small or hitting a very limited niche. It gets worse when a minor budget needs to make a splash in a crowded space, such as the book market. Few succeed; even fewer survive to become household names.

So how do they do it, those lucky few author success stories? How do they engage in storytelling to stand out from the crowd?

Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M) is a digital media company curating our own content and that of others for our growing consumer audiences knows authors and knows readers.

"We saw an opportunity," says Mary McAveney, CMO, "which was that there were audiences of readers looking for their next book, and authors and publishers who did not know how to connect with them."

With 10 million impressions every month and 1.2 million newsletter subscribers, OR/M reaches highly engaged groups of readers through 6 consumer branded websites and newsletters, 31 social channels, 263 Facebook accounts, and two direct-to-consumer subscription products.

"We began as an eBook publishing company, but soon saw that we could generate sales of books and products based on our consumer demographics and purchase habits," McAveney continued. "We now fulfill our audiences' demands for content with our own works as well as those of external partners."

OR/M serves its audience needs, enabling new monetization, while helping publishers, brands, and authors reach audiences and sell more, leveraging its consumer marketing and sales expertise in multiple ways including eBook promotions (features in newsletters); content marketing (showcasing books and authors on one of its targeted digital properties) and 360-degree marketing (a white glove service that provides complete marketing of titles).

For more information contact us at partnerships@openroadmedia.com.

About Open Road Integrated Media

Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world; their network of digital properties produces compelling stories that keep audiences engaged—across devices and around the world. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, Ruth Rendell, and Graham Greene.

Contact: Mary McAveney

Open Road Integrated Media

195770@email4pr.com

Phone: 212.691.0900

180 Maiden Lane, Suite 8A

New York, NY 10038

openroadintegratedmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-road-integrated-mediausing-story--search-to-reach-readers-300653389.html

SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media