Open Road Resorts Announces New ROAM Cabins and Bark'N Stay RV Sites at Red Rock RV Park

New accommodations give guests more ways to experience the Greater Yellowstone area, whether they're traveling without an RV or bringing their dog along for the adventure

ISLAND PARK, Idaho, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Resorts today announced the addition of new ROAM Cabins and Bark'N Stay RV sites at Red Rock RV Park, expanding the ways guests can stay at the park and enjoy the Greater Yellowstone area. Located in Island Park, Idaho, Red Rock RV Park serves as a basecamp near Yellowstone National Park and now offers new options for travelers seeking a more polished, flexible, and pet-friendly outdoor stay.

Red Rock RV Park adds ROAM Cabins and Bark'N Stay RV sites for more comfortable Yellowstone-area adventures. Post this ROAM Cabins at Red Rock RV Park make it easy to enjoy Island Park without bringing an RV. Choose a cozy cabin for up to 4 or a modern ROAM Deluxe for up to 6, each with comfortable beds, private bathrooms, kitchen space, and outdoor areas made for morning coffee, campfire nights, and relaxing after a day of adventure. Travel with your pup and enjoy a Bark’n Stay Premier Back-In Site designed for comfort and convenience at Red Rock RV Park, just 22 miles from Yellowstone National Park. These pet-friendly sites offer full hookups, a peaceful back-in setup, and space for you and your dog to unwind after a day of adventure. Settle into Island Park’s quiet surroundings and make Red Rock your basecamp for exploring the Greater Yellowstone area together.

The new ROAM accommodations are designed for guests who want the Red Rock experience without owning or traveling in an RV. They also create an easy way for friends and family members to stay together when some are RV travelers and others prefer the comfort of a cabin. The ROAM Cabin sleeps up to four guests and includes two queen beds, a kitchenette, a private bathroom, and an outdoor setup with Adirondack chairs, a fire pit, a picnic table, and a propane grill. The ROAM Deluxe sleeps up to six and features a private master bedroom, loft sleeping space, a pull-out sofa, a full kitchen, a full bathroom, and two private patios.

At the same time, Red Rock RV Park is introducing Bark'N Stay RV sites for guests who want to bring their pup without sacrificing comfort or convenience. The Bark'N Stay Premier Back-In RV Site includes full hookups, a fire pit, two Adirondack chairs, a picnic table, and a fenced-in dog area. The Bark'N Stay Signature Patio Pull-Thru RV Site adds easy pull-thru access along with a private patio, picnic table, fire pit, Adirondack chairs, and a fenced dog area designed for relaxing after a day of exploring.

"These new ways to stay reflect how today's guests want to travel," said Ryan Amirault, Director of Marketing. "Some guests want the Red Rock experience without the commitment of a RV, while others want a more comfortable setup for traveling with their dog. With the ROAM Cabins and Bark'N Stay sites, we're making it easier for more people to enjoy time together, stay in comfort, and make Red Rock their basecamp for adventure."

Set in Island Park, Idaho, Red Rock RV Park offers guests convenient access to Yellowstone, Henry's Lake, off-road trails, and the surrounding beauty of the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem. With the addition of the ROAM Cabins and Bark'N Stay sites, the park continues to broaden its appeal to families, couples, friend groups, and pet-loving travelers seeking a stay that blends outdoor access with comfort and ease.

Guests interested in booking the new accommodations can learn more at:

Bark'N Stay Premier Back-In RV Site

Bark'N Stay Signature Patio Pull-Thru RV Site

ROAM Cabin

ROAM Deluxe

About Red Rock RV Park

Red Rock RV Park is the perfect basecamp for adventure seekers or your next family vacation. Secluded from the main highway, it is a quiet retreat away from the hustle of the city. Just 22 miles from Yellowstone National Park, Red Rock RV Park provides exclusive camping options on the west side of the park.

About Open Road Resorts

Founded in 2019 by close friends Chase Becker and Jim Omstrom, Open Road Resorts is an outdoor hospitality company focused on owning and operating clean, safe, family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds across the United States. The company is dedicated to delivering best-in-class guest experiences through highly amenitized properties in desirable travel and lifestyle markets. Open Road Resorts currently owns and operates nine RV parks across seven states, with additional acquisitions in the pipeline and a new greenfield development underway in the Dallas, Texas market.

SOURCE Open Road Resorts