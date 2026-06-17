Open Road Resorts Enters Tennessee with Acquisition of Raccoon Mountain Campground and Caverns

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Resorts (ORR), a leading outdoor hospitality company focused on owning and operating high-quality RV parks and campgrounds across the United States, today announced the acquisition of Raccoon Mountain Campground and Caverns, a highly regarded outdoor destination located just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Raccoon Mountain Campground and Caverns, Chattanooga, TN. Open Road Resort's first park in Tennessee.

The acquisition marks Open Road Resorts' entry into Tennessee and adds one of the region's most unique campground and outdoor attraction experiences to the company's growing portfolio. Raccoon Mountain combines RV sites, cabins, tent camping, family-friendly amenities, and direct access to Raccoon Mountain Caverns, a celebrated cave system with more than 5.5 miles of explored passageways.

Located in one of the Southeast's most popular outdoor recreation markets, Raccoon Mountain offers guests a peaceful mountain setting with convenient access to Chattanooga's top attractions, including downtown Chattanooga, Lookout Mountain, Ruby Falls, Rock City, the Tennessee Aquarium, and miles of hiking, biking, climbing, and paddling opportunities.

"Raccoon Mountain is exactly the type of special destination we look for at Open Road Resorts," said Chase Becker, Co-Founder of Open Road Resorts. "It has a strong reputation, an incredible location, and a one-of-a-kind guest experience anchored by both outdoor hospitality and the caverns. We are excited to welcome Raccoon Mountain's guests and team into the Open Road Resorts family."

Raccoon Mountain Campground and Caverns offers a range of stay options for RVers, cabin guests, tent campers, families, couples, and road trippers seeking an easy way to enjoy the outdoors while staying close to Chattanooga. Existing amenities include RV sites, cabins, tent sites, Wi-Fi, a dog park, pool, playground, hiking trails, propane, and access to guided cavern experiences.

"Raccoon Mountain has long been a beloved Chattanooga destination, and we see a compelling opportunity to build on that legacy," said Jim Omstrom, Co-Founder of Open Road Resorts. "Our focus will be on preserving what makes the property special while investing thoughtfully in the guest experience, from campground amenities and infrastructure to the way visitors discover and enjoy the caverns."

The acquisition supports Open Road Resorts' broader strategy of building a connected network of clean, safe, family-friendly, and highly amenitized outdoor destinations in desirable travel markets across the United States. The addition of Raccoon Mountain further expands ORR's presence in the Southeast and strengthens its ability to serve RVers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts seeking memorable experiences near iconic regional attractions.

About Raccoon Mountain Campground and Caverns

Raccoon Mountain Campground and Caverns is a family-friendly campground and outdoor attraction located just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. The property offers RV sites, cabins, tent camping, and a variety of amenities, along with guided access to Raccoon Mountain Caverns, one of the Southeast's most extensive cave systems. The caverns feature more than 5.5 miles of explored passageways and are known for underground formations, fossils, cave wildlife, and educational guided tours.

About Open Road Resorts

Founded in 2019 by close friends Chase Becker and Jim Omstrom, Open Road Resorts is an outdoor hospitality company focused on owning and operating clean, safe, family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds across the United States. The company is dedicated to delivering best-in-class guest experiences through highly amenitized properties in desirable travel and lifestyle markets. Open Road Resorts currently owns and operates nine RV parks across seven states, with additional acquisitions in the pipeline and a new greenfield development underway in the Dallas, Texas market.

SOURCE Open Road Resorts