Open Road Resorts Expands into Kentucky with Acquisition of Elkhorn Creek RV Park in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Resorts (ORR), an outdoor hospitality company focused on building a portfolio of clean, safe, family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds across the United States, has acquired Elkhorn Creek RV Park in Frankfort, Kentucky.

A well-loved creekside destination brings Bourbon Country adventure to the Open Road Resorts portfolio. Post this Elkhorn Creek RV Park in Frankfort, Kentucky, is the newest addition to the Open Road Resorts portfolio, offering a peaceful outdoor setting in the heart of Bourbon Country and along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Located along the banks of Elkhorn Creek and minutes from downtown Frankfort, the park brings Open Road Resorts into Kentucky for the first time and adds a well-established destination in the heart of Bourbon Country. With creekside RV sites, family-friendly amenities, and easy access to kayaking, fishing, historic sites, and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Elkhorn Creek RV Park is a natural fit for ORR's growing network of outdoor destinations.

"We're excited to welcome Elkhorn Creek RV Park into the Open Road Resorts family," said Chase Becker, Co-Founder of Open Road Resorts. "The park has a great setting, a loyal guest base, and the kind of outdoor experience that aligns closely with what we want every Open Road Resorts property to offer. It gives guests a place to unwind, explore, and connect with one of Kentucky's most distinctive travel regions."

Elkhorn Creek RV Park offers a mix of full-hookup RV sites, creekside concrete patio sites, pull-through options, Wi-Fi, a swimming pool, playground, putt-putt golf, clean bathhouses, laundry, a general store, pavilion, and pet-friendly accommodations. The park is also known for its proximity to Elkhorn Creek, one of Central Kentucky's favorite waterways for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and outdoor recreation.

"Elkhorn Creek has a strong foundation and a lot of character," said Jim Omstrom, Co-Founder of Open Road Resorts. "We see an opportunity to build on what guests already love about the park while continuing to invest in the experience over time. Frankfort is a compelling market with strong outdoor recreation, history, bourbon tourism, and easy access to both Lexington and Louisville."

Located at 165 N. Scruggs Lane in Frankfort, Elkhorn Creek RV Park offers a convenient basecamp for travelers exploring Central Kentucky. Guests can enjoy a peaceful creekside setting while staying close to Buffalo Trace Distillery, the Kentucky State Capitol, local restaurants, museums, historic attractions, and the broader Bourbon Trail.

The acquisition supports Open Road Resorts' continued growth strategy of acquiring and operating high-quality RV and camping destinations in attractive leisure markets across the country. ORR will continue to focus on delivering welcoming hospitality, reliable amenities, and memorable guest experiences for families, RV travelers, pet owners, and outdoor enthusiasts.

About Elkhorn Creek RV Park

Elkhorn Creek RV Park is a family-friendly RV park and campground located in Frankfort, Kentucky, along the banks of Elkhorn Creek. The park offers full-hookup RV sites, creekside sites, pull-through options, Wi-Fi, a swimming pool, playground, putt-putt golf, bathhouses, laundry, a general store, pavilion, and convenient access to kayaking, canoeing, fishing, Frankfort attractions, and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

About Open Road Resorts

Founded in 2019 by close friends Chase Becker and Jim Omstrom, Open Road Resorts is an outdoor hospitality company focused on owning and operating clean, safe, family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds across the United States. The company is dedicated to delivering best-in-class guest experiences through highly amenitized properties in desirable travel and lifestyle markets. Open Road Resorts currently owns and operates 10 RV parks across eight states, with additional acquisitions in the pipeline and a new greenfield development underway in the Dallas, Texas market.

For more information, visit www.openroadresorts.com.

SOURCE Open Road Resorts