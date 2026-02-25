Open Sea Design Co. Launches Stationery Collection Inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures' "THE BRIDE!"

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the upcoming film, "THE BRIDE!" only in theaters March 6, Open Sea Design Co. announces a limited-edition collection that translates the film's gothic romance and vintage cinematic aesthetic into illustrated art prints, notebooks, greeting cards, and keepsake paper goods.

Inspired by the film's stylized 1930s Chicago setting and themes of identity, transformation, and unconventional love, the collection brings the film's emotional tone into tactile objects designed for collectors and film enthusiasts.

The collection features:

Limited-edition illustrated art prints inspired by key visual motifs from "THE BRIDE!"

Premium notebooks reflecting the film's gothic design language

Collectible greeting cards created exclusively for the collaboration

Special edition keepsake paper goods for fans and collectors

Each piece reflects Open Sea Design Co.'s signature design approach — blending vintage aesthetics, symbolism, and elevated production techniques.

"We aren't afraid of the monstrous at Open Sea Design Co," said Founder and Creative Director Melissa Constandse. "We were intrigued by the female-driven story and rich visual language of the film. I wanted to create something that felt like it came from that world — something audiences could take home. Our work is often delicate and romantic, but also dark and powerful. 'THE BRIDE!' fit right into that lane."

The collaboration also includes digital storytelling and visual campaigns that highlight the creative parallels between the film and the brand. The collection celebrates the intersection of film, art, and self-expression, inviting audiences to engage with the themes of "THE BRIDE!" through tangible design. The Open Sea Design Co x "THE BRIDE!" collection is available now at openseadesignco.com and select retail partners.

About "THE BRIDE!"

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A First Love Films / In The Current Company Production, A Maggie Gyllenhaal Film: THE BRIDE!. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on March 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 March 2026.

About Open Sea Design Co.

Founded in 2015 by Melissa Constandse, Open Sea Design Co. is a Brooklyn-based creative studio specializing in fine stationery and paper goods. Known for its digital collage style and vintage influences, the brand creates meaningful, design-driven objects that elevate everyday rituals such as journaling, gifting, and personal correspondence.

SOURCE Open Sea Design Co.