Open Sky Wilderness Therapy Launches New Program For Early Adolescents

DURANGO, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Wilderness Therapy (Open Sky) is launching a new program focused on providing wilderness therapy for early adolescents, ages 12 to 14. Using an individualized, strengths-based approach, Open Sky treats adolescents struggling with a wide range of mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, emotional dysregulation and defiance. This new program is specifically designed to meet the developmental needs of younger adolescents and incorporates creative, play-based and experiential activities as vehicles to develop important intrapersonal and interpersonal skills.

The early adolescent program also extends beyond the child and actively engages the entire family system in the therapeutic process. Enrollment is scheduled to begin on June 1, and the program averages 10-12 weeks in length.

"For 15 years, Open Sky has been blending sophisticated clinical treatment with holistic wellness practices, such as yoga, meditation and mindfulness, to empower adolescents, young adults and their families to live in a way that honors values and strengthens relationships," said Emily D. Fernandes, LCSW, Open Sky co-founder and executive director. "We are thrilled to build on our history of success by expanding our services to include a younger population, fulfilling an important need in wilderness therapy."

The new program is led by a team of experienced mental health professionals: Program Director Liz Lucarelli, MS, NCC, LCMHC, RPT and Clinical Therapists Mark Sobel, LCSW and Julia Lehr, MSSW, CSW, AMFT. All three specialize in early adolescent treatment and boast a wealth of experience working with this population and their families.

"I believe wilderness is the ideal place for families to reconnect, shift into new patterns of interacting, improve communication and build confidence and resiliency," said Lucarelli. "I look forward to supporting families through their journey at Open Sky as we deliver a powerful clinical and wilderness experience to students in the field."

The early adolescent program meets state curriculum standards, allowing students to earn 3.5 accredited hours of academic credit.

In addition, as part of the new program, Open Sky is partnering with Medicine Horse Center in Mancos, Colo., to provide students with weekly equine-assisted therapy. Medicine Horse Center will also incorporate drumming, art, journaling, clay and other creative activities into their work with the students.

Families interested in learning more about Open Sky's early adolescent program can contact Open Sky's admissions team at 970-759-8324.

About Open Sky Wilderness Therapy

Open Sky Wilderness Therapy is the premier family-centered wilderness therapy experience for early adolescents (12-14), adolescents (14-17), young adults (18-30) and their families, since 2006. Nestled in the mountains of southwest Colorado and the canyon country of southeast Utah, the Open Sky approach transcends traditional wilderness therapy by emphasizing treatment for the whole family. This approach integrates the latest in evidence-based clinical modalities with innovative, research-driven holistic healing practices, such as yoga, meditation and other mindfulness practices. When a family partners with Open Sky, they embark on a rewarding adventure of self-discovery and learn valuable skills that promote lasting success. Learn more at www.openskywilderness.com.

