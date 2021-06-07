Open Solicitation Begins for the TransWest Express Transmission Project

DENVER, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PA Consulting as the Independent Solicitation Manager (ISM) announces the Open Solicitation for the initial allocation of transmission capacity on the TransWest Express Transmission Project (TWE Project), a 732-mile high-voltage interregional electric transmission system. The TWE Project is critical new transmission infrastructure that will deliver electricity generated by renewable resources and strengthen the power grid that serves the Western United States.

TransWest Express LLC (TransWest) has retained PA Consulting (PA), the global innovation and transformation consultancy, as the ISM for the Open Solicitation. Through the Open Solicitation, TransWest is seeking interest in the TWE Project from potential customers. The Open Solicitation will include two primary long-term, firm transmission service products: up to 1,500 MW Wyoming to Utah point-to-point service, and up to 1,500 MW Wyoming to Nevada service. Each of these products will provide transmission service from Wyoming to market off-take points in Utah and Nevada.

In the Open Solicitation, prospective transmission customers can seek transmission capacity on the TWE Project consistent with the product offering. FERC granted TransWest's request to sell transmission capacity at negotiated rates and approved the proposed capacity allocation process in an order dated Feb. 26, 2021, in Docket No. ER21-645-000.

As the ISM, PA Consulting will oversee the Open Solicitation, including communicating with interested parties, answering questions, collecting and evaluating Statements of Interest against the eligibility criteria, and ranking eligible entities using the objective criteria approved by FERC.

A Notice of Open Solicitation and Information Memorandum are available on the Open Solicitation website at www.transwestexpress-os.com. Completed Statements of Interest must be submitted to PA Consulting by 5 p.m. MT on August 6, 2021. Please contact the ISM at [email protected] for any questions or inquiries.

