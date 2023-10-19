Open Source Integrators Presents OSICON 2023

North America's Premier Open Source ERP Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Integrators, a leading provider of open source enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated OSICON 2023, North America's premier open source ERP conference. This year's event is the first in-person since 2019 and will take place at the scenic Toledo Zoo.

OSICON 2023 will bring together industry leaders, ERP experts, and technology enthusiasts across North America. With a focus on open source ERP systems, this conference aims to foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation within the ERP community. Attendees can expect a comprehensive agenda featuring an insightful keynote presentation from Bob Lewis, President of IT Catalysts, and other engaging discussions led by distinguished experts.

"We are excited to bring OSICON 2023 to Toledo, where the open source ERP community can come together to exchange ideas and explore the latest advancements in our field," said Greg Mader, Founder and President of Open Source Integrators. "By hosting this conference at the Toledo Zoo, we aim to create a unique and inspiring environment that encourages learning, networking, and professional growth."

The Toledo Zoo, renowned for its commitment to conservation and education, provides a fitting backdrop for OSICON 2023. Attendees can explore the Zoo, participate in a scavenger hunt, and attend a trade show featuring the latest products, services, and technologies in the open source ERP ecosystem.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading ERP vendors, explore cutting-edge solutions, and gain valuable insights into industry trends. Moreover, the conference will offer ample networking opportunities, allowing attendees to forge new partnerships, share experiences, and build lasting professional relationships.

Registration for OSICON 2023 is now open, and those who attend will receive two free tickets to Toledo Zoo's "Lights Before Christmas." To secure your spot, visit the official conference website at www.osicon23.com.

About Open Source Integrators
As a top independent open source software integrator in the world, Open Source Integrators™ (OSI) provides our customers a unique combination of open source business process consulting and implementations. Our seasoned teams of Open Source ERP maestros live to help synchronize and integrate manufacturing as well as online retail engines, including the aggregation of processes and separate independent systems with open source technology customizations.

