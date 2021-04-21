Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market to Cross $20 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the open source intelligence market which estimates the market valuation for OSINT will cross US $20 billion by 2027. Increasing availability of open-source data, coupled with rising cyber threats, terrorism, and other illegal practices, is likely to drive the industry's growth.

The growing adoption of open source intelligence among multiple organizations and the surge in demand for cloud-based OSINT among SMEs will drive the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in the need for OSINT by various industries to gain valuable insights for business decisions will fuel the growth of the open-source intelligence market. Social media analytics and text analytics will provide major opportunities for the expansion of the market in the future. The major companies are focusing on emerging technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence (AI), to develop an open source intelligence solution.

The data analytics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 25% from 2021 to 2027. Data analytics plays an important role for enterprise-level businesses to analyze a huge amount of structured and unstructured data and resolve their business imperatives. Organizations are adopting big data analytics for improving customer experience and increasing the efficiency of the organization, providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.

The cybersecurity segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for robust and secure networks by enterprises for safe data accessibility. Leading organizations across the globe are migrating their core businesses to digital platforms, and the requirement for cybersecurity policies and initiatives to address the increasing incidents of data breaches is growing rapidly, boosting the market demand.

The private sector segment is projected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period, i.e., from 2021 to 2027. Multiple organizations have targeted social media as their key source for promotions of different products, advertising campaigns, and events as it is more effective than the traditional way of advertising and marketing, providing lucrative opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the deployment of social media analytics and text analytics is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for private sectors for business decisions.

North America is projected to grow significantly in the open source intelligence market with over a 22% CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of open source intelligence tools by various government and non-government organizations to gain business insights. Several enterprises operating in the region are focusing on new product launches for open source intelligence technology solutions. For instance, in April 2019, Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, launched a new Intelligence Services module for its cloud-first Digital Business Platform. This launch helped the company to strengthen its intelligence service portfolio and acquire a competitive position in the market.

The companies operating in the market are focused on the development of innovative solutions across geographies. For instance, in April 2021, Social Links, an IT company, collaborated with IBM to launch Social Links PRO on the IBM i2 Analyst's Notebook platform. The new solution is for law enforcement divisions, cybersecurity operations, and major corporations for open-source data investigations. This collaboration helped the company to acquire a competitive position in the market.

Some major findings of the open-source intelligence market report include:

Growing investments in AI-based startups are fueling OSINT market growth.

North America is anticipated to hold a major market share for open source intelligence due to enterprise-wide demand for social media analytics and text analytics for customer feedback.

is anticipated to hold a major market share for open source intelligence due to enterprise-wide demand for social media analytics and text analytics for customer feedback. Major players operating in the open source intelligence market are Alfresco Software Inc, Digital Clues, Expert Systems S.p.A, Google LLC, Maltego Technologies GmbH, OffSec Service Limited, and Thales Group.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on the integration of new technologies and portfolio expansion to cater to diverse customer requirements.

