Open Source Maintainers Take Center Stage, Joined by Leaders from GitHub, Red Hat, Google, and JFrog at Tidelift Upstream Event

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidelift , the premier provider of solutions for managing the open source software behind modern applications, today announced the schedule for Upstream , a free, one-day virtual event that brings together developers, open source maintainers, and the extended network of people who care most about their work.

United by a vision to make open source work better for everyone, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the maintainers behind the open source tools they use every day and learn from industry experts developing with open source at scale.

"We don't often stop to think about all the open source libraries, frameworks, and components we depend on until something goes wrong. Upstream aims to change that," said Joshua Simmons, ecosystem strategy lead, Tidelift. "We're honored to have the opportunity to bring together some of the greatest minds in open source and celebrate all of the things that make open source and the people who work on it amazing."

Upstream 2021 will be held on Monday, June 7 and will consist of 30-plus virtual sessions that attendees can watch live—or access following the event.

Confirmed talks:

Maintainers like John Leider of Vuetify, Val Karpov of Mongoose, Jordan Harband of hundreds of npm projects, Forbes Lindesay of Pug, and Roel Spilker and Reiner Zwitserloot of Project Lombok will share their stories

Upstream will kick off Maintainer Week , a weeklong celebration of open source maintainers that will also feature the first GitHub Global Maintainer Summit and other forthcoming activities.

Register for Upstream 2021 now at upstream.live . Learn more about Maintainer Week at https://github.com/github/maintainerweek .

About Tidelift

Tidelift helps organizations effectively manage the open source behind modern applications. Through the Tidelift Subscription, the company delivers a comprehensive management solution, including the tools to create customizable catalogs of known-good, proactively maintained components backed by Tidelift and its open source maintainer partners. Tidelift enables organizations to accelerate development and reduce risk when building applications with open source, so they can create even more incredible software, even faster. https://tidelift.com/

