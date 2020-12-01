Open Source Remote Control Software for Android 'aPuppet' is Released by Headwind MDM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwind MDM is pleased to announce the official release of aPuppet, world's first open source Android remote control software created specifically for Android users. The software is compatible with any Android device running Android 7 and above, and can be run on custom Android OS builds such as AOSP, GrapheneOS, LineageOS, etc. Both the client and server parts of the software are open source, and the source code is available at GitHub. Free and Premium versions of aPuppet are currently available for download on Google Play.

aPuppet enables the remote control of an Android device from a web browser

Interestingly, aPuppet is also the first remote control software that can be installed on the customer's premises. As cloud services are charged per device, this can be an expensive proposition for businesses using multiple devices. Instead of cloud services, use of open source remote support software in the company IT infrastructure not only saves cost, but also eliminates over-dependence on cloud service providers. The software is easy to set up on user premises and is suitable for LAN as well as VPN networks.

The free version of the software comes with features such as open source server and agent, self-served setup, remote control conformation, manual configuration of devices, and free LetsEncrypt certificate. The premium version, on the other hand, comes for $590/year and offers a plethora of advanced features to function as a turnkey solution for businesses.

"Open source solutions such as Apache or MySQL have been dominating the traditional web services market for a while. However, the services for mobile devices are mostly proprietary. I feel there is a great potential for open source solutions in the mobile market, particularly in corporate mobile device management. We have experienced an increasing popularity of our open source MDM software 'Headwind MDM' and have already received numerous inquiries about a remote control for mobile phones. This is what led us to create aPuppet and I am sure it will be a huge success," said Vsevolod Mayorov, the CEO of Headwind MDM and the driving force behind the creation of aPuppet.

To find out more about aPuppet, please visit https://apuppet.org

About Headwind MDM: Headwind MDM is an open source platform for mobile device management. It supports Android devices including special purpose devices (kiosks, TV boxes, data collection terminals, etc). Most customers install the software on their own servers, which provides guaranteed privacy of mobile device management. aPuppet project is seamlessly integrated into Headwind MDM as a remote support plugin and the remote control is initiated by few mouse clicks in the control panel.

Contact:

Vsevolod Mayorov

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

android-device-is-controlled-by-a.jpg

Android device is controlled by a web browser app

aPuppet enables the remote control of an Android device from a web browser

Related Links

aPuppet website

Headwind MDM

SOURCE aPuppet