Open-source RPA pioneer Robocorp announces SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp, the open-source process automation platform, announced today that it has passed the SOC 2 audit and monitoring period and has received the SOC 2 Type 2 certification. The certification provides validation of Robocorp's security practices, as well as peace of mind for Robocorp's partners and customers.

The Service Organization Controls Type 2 (SOC 2) certification is given to organizations who successfully complete an audit of their information systems. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the SOC 2 certification ensures that any company who receives it—Robocorp in this case—follows best practices when it comes to securely managing and storing customer data.

"Our partners and customers put their trust in us to properly handle data, and we take this responsibility seriously," said Sampo Ahokas, co-founder and VP of engineering at Robocorp. "We have prioritized security and privacy from the very beginning, and this SOC 2 certification provides us with external validation."

Robocorp's cloud-native platform offers an abundance of benefits including lower infrastructure costs and increased flexibility. With an option for cloud-based run environments and a cloud-hosted orchestration platform, Robocorp Control Room, sensitive data can be processed when running automations, and therefore passed through Robocorp's platform. The SOC 2 certification offers assurance that the data processed or stored in the cloud is handled securely.

From building robots to deploying and monitoring them, Robocorp is committed to security in all aspects of its ecosystem. Because Robocorp's partners and customers span all sizes and industries, Robocorp has intentionally made its technology highly configurable. Each organization has the ability to configure Robocorp to meet its own unique infosec requirements.

Robocorp's guiding principles when it comes to security are:

Privacy

Modern standards

Configurability

Compliance

Transparency

To learn more about Robocorp's commitment to security, visit robocorp.com/security

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. It makes it easy, affordable and fast for developers to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations. Robocorp is backed by Artisanal Ventures, Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Slow Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, and angels. It is based in the U.S. with primary offices in Finland.

SOURCE Robocorp

Related Links

https://www.robocorp.com

