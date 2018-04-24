Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit Speakers and Agenda Announced

Open Source Summit Japan is the leading conference in Japan connecting the open source ecosystem under one roof, providing a forum for technologists and open source industry leaders to collaborate and share information, learn about the latest in open source technologies and find out how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative, open solutions. The event covers cornerstone open source technology areas such as Linux, cloud infrastructure, and cloud native applications and explores the newest trends including networking, blockchain, serverless, edge computing and AI. It also offers an open source leadership track covering compliance, governance and community.

Automotive Linux Summit connects those driving innovation in automotive Linux from the developer community with the vendors and users providing and using the code, in order to propel the future of embedded devices in the automotive arena.

Keynote speakers come from organizations actively contributing to and using open source, including:

Brian Behlendorf , Executive Director, Hyperledger

, Executive Director, Hyperledger Dan Cauchy , Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux

, Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux Seiji Goto , Manager of IVI Advanced Development, Mazda Motor Corporation

, Manager of IVI Advanced Development, Mazda Motor Corporation Mitchell Hashimoto , Founder & CTO, HashiCorp

, Founder & CTO, HashiCorp Kelsey Hightower , Developer Advocate, Google

, Developer Advocate, Google Greg Kroah-Hartman , Linux Kernel Maintainer

, Linux Kernel Maintainer Ken-ichi Murata, Project General Manager - Connected Strategy, Connected Management Division, Connected Company & Masato Endo , Project Manager, Connected Vehicle Group, Intellectual Property Division, Toyota Motor Corporation

, Project Manager, Connected Vehicle Group, Intellectual Property Division, Toyota Motor Corporation Michelle Noorali , Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft

, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git, in conversation with Dirk Hohndel, VP & Chief Open Source Officer, VMware

Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation

Session highlights for Automotive Linux Summit:

AGL Development Tools - What's New in FF? - Stephane Desneux , IoT.bzh

, IoT.bzh High-level API for Smartphone Connectivity on AGL - Takeshi Kanemoto , RealVNC Ltd.

, RealVNC Ltd. Beyond the AGL Virtualization Architecture - AGL Virtualization Expert Group (EG-VIRT) - Michele Paolino , Virtual Open Systems

Session highlights for Open Source Summit Japan:

Building the Next Generation of IoT Applications - Dave Chen , GE Digital

, GE Digital Hitchhiker's Guide to Machine Learning with Kubernetes - Vishnu Kannan, Google

OSS Vulnerability Trends and PoC 2017-2018 - Kazuki Omo , SIOS Technology, Inc.

, SIOS Technology, Inc. Microservices, Service Mesh and CI/CD Pipelines - Making it All Work Together - Brian Redmond , Microsoft

, Microsoft Use Cases for Permissioned Blockchain Platforms - Swetha Repakula , IBM

, IBM Using Linux for Long Term - Community Status and the Way We Go - Tsugikazu Shibata, NEC

The conference agenda for both Open Source Summit Japan and Automotive Linux Summit can be viewed here.

Registration is discounted to USD$350 through April 28, and members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20% discount. Discounted academic and student rates are also available. Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here.

The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Noriko Otake at notake@linuxfoundation.org.

Open Source Summit Japan is made possible thanks to Platinum Sponsors Microsoft Azure and Fujitsu. Automotive Linux Summit is made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsor Automotive Grade Linux; Platinum Sponsors Intel, Panasonic and Toyota; and Gold Sponsors Microchip, NTT Data MSE and Renesas.

