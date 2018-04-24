Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit Speakers and Agenda Announced

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule of sessions, speakers and activities for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit, taking place June 20-22 in Tokyo. One registration provides access to all content at both events.
Open Source Summit Japan is the leading conference in Japan connecting the open source ecosystem under one roof, providing a forum for technologists and open source industry leaders to collaborate and share information, learn about the latest in open source technologies and find out how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative, open solutions. The event covers cornerstone open source technology areas such as Linux, cloud infrastructure, and cloud native applications and explores the newest trends including networking, blockchain, serverless, edge computing and AI. It also offers an open source leadership track covering compliance, governance and community.
Automotive Linux Summit connects those driving innovation in automotive Linux from the developer community with the vendors and users providing and using the code, in order to propel the future of embedded devices in the automotive arena.
Keynote speakers come from organizations actively contributing to and using open source, including:
- Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger
- Dan Cauchy, Executive Director, Automotive Grade Linux
- Seiji Goto, Manager of IVI Advanced Development, Mazda Motor Corporation
- Mitchell Hashimoto, Founder & CTO, HashiCorp
- Kelsey Hightower, Developer Advocate, Google
- Greg Kroah-Hartman, Linux Kernel Maintainer
- Ken-ichi Murata, Project General Manager - Connected Strategy, Connected Management Division, Connected Company & Masato Endo, Project Manager, Connected Vehicle Group, Intellectual Property Division, Toyota Motor Corporation
- Michelle Noorali, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft
- Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git, in conversation with Dirk Hohndel, VP & Chief Open Source Officer, VMware
- Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, The Linux Foundation
Session highlights for Automotive Linux Summit:
- AGL Development Tools - What's New in FF? - Stephane Desneux, IoT.bzh
- High-level API for Smartphone Connectivity on AGL - Takeshi Kanemoto, RealVNC Ltd.
- Beyond the AGL Virtualization Architecture - AGL Virtualization Expert Group (EG-VIRT) - Michele Paolino, Virtual Open Systems
Session highlights for Open Source Summit Japan:
- Building the Next Generation of IoT Applications - Dave Chen, GE Digital
- Hitchhiker's Guide to Machine Learning with Kubernetes - Vishnu Kannan, Google
- OSS Vulnerability Trends and PoC 2017-2018 - Kazuki Omo, SIOS Technology, Inc.
- Microservices, Service Mesh and CI/CD Pipelines - Making it All Work Together - Brian Redmond, Microsoft
- Use Cases for Permissioned Blockchain Platforms - Swetha Repakula, IBM
- Using Linux for Long Term - Community Status and the Way We Go - Tsugikazu Shibata, NEC
The conference agenda for both Open Source Summit Japan and Automotive Linux Summit can be viewed here.
Registration is discounted to USD$350 through April 28, and members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20% discount. Discounted academic and student rates are also available. Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here.
The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.
Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Noriko Otake at notake@linuxfoundation.org.
Open Source Summit Japan is made possible thanks to Platinum Sponsors Microsoft Azure and Fujitsu. Automotive Linux Summit is made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsor Automotive Grade Linux; Platinum Sponsors Intel, Panasonic and Toyota; and Gold Sponsors Microchip, NTT Data MSE and Renesas.
