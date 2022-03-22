Open-Source Tech Veteran Appointed as Chair of the Board of Gravitee.io

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The open-source solution provider, whose platform enables the effortless control of an organization's API ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Herb Cunitz as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Cunitz brings decades of experience in leadership and open-source data technologies, and a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams around the world.

Herb Cunitz

"I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for Gravitee — the complexity organizations face in managing the end-to-end API lifecycle is exploding, as is the challenge of securing those APIs. Gravitee is demonstrating tremendous innovation in this space as evidenced by its substantial open-source community and impressive roster of enterprises globally," said Cunitz.

Previously, Cunitz was the President of Hortonworks, where he was responsible for scaling the company's commercial open-source software (OSS) solution to manage big data workloads. Under Herb's strategic guidance, Hortonworks achieved $250m in revenue, and achieved a valuation of $1bn+ after its IPO in 2014.

Prior to joining Hortonworks, Cunitz was Vice President of Global Field Operations at VMware, responsible for growing worldwide sales, presales, consulting, education, channels, operations, and strategy for the cloud application platform, a division of VMware. Cunitz began his career at IBM, holding different sales and marketing positions. Cunitz holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Columbia University in the City of New York and a Master of Business Administration from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

"This is a significant appointment for Gravitee. I am excited for what the future holds with Herb onboard," said Rory Blundell, CEO. "Herb has long been a visionary in the complex world of data platforms, in addition to his extensive experience in managing organizations rooted in an 'open source first' methodology. We're excited to welcome him to Gravitee's board of directors, and I know we will all benefit from his leadership and expertise."

About Gravitee.io

Gravitee.io is the leading open-source API platform, enabling worldwide developers and business users to build, manage and monitor their APIs. As a team we are driven by the purpose of giving customers effortless control over their growing API ecosystem and a strong belief in the ethos of open source. By understanding customers' connectivity challenges and anticipating their needs, we provide the most intuitive platform for end-to-end API Lifecycle management.

Media Contact:

Daniel Batchelor

404-432-1048

[email protected]

SOURCE Gravitee.io